Element451 Launches Bolt Copilot and BoltBot, the Latest AI-Powered Innovations to Enhance Student Engagement for Colleges and Universities

RALEIGH, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the all-in-one CRM solution for the complete student lifecycle, has announced the launch of Bolt Copilot and BoltBot, the first generative AI technology for higher education. Bolt Copilot delivers AI-created content across every channel at scale and BoltBot is designed to help colleges and universities better serve their student audience 24/7. Both are features that leverage OpenAI, the same tech that powers ChatGPT. These innovations represent a major step forward in Element451's journey to provide the most comprehensive student engagement platform in higher education.

Bolt Copilot is an all-in-one AI content generator and copywriting tool allowing users to:

Draft Reply — Generates a reply to a conversation based on the context of the thread and the full knowledge-base content.

Improve Writing — Corrects typos, spelling, and grammar errors and rephrases content to improve clarity, coherence and effectiveness.

Suggest Subject Lines and Preview Text — Generates powerful subject lines and preview text based on email content, current subject line or preview text, and industry best practices to increase message performance.

Adjusts Tone — Updates content to match the tone best suited for the situation. Choose from professional, friendly, exciting or urgent.

Summarize — Generates a summary of chat conversations, making it even easier to remember essential items or collaborate with team members.

Shorten and Expand — Helps with rewording, providing more or less information to be descriptive and engaging.

BoltBot, a conversational chatbot, allows colleges and universities the ability to engage with students 24/7 on SMS and web messenger channels.

Semantic Knowledge — Information is encoded with OpenAI embeddings to give it semantic meaning and use semantic search to find relevant information to answer questions and provide curated context.

Memory and Manners — BoltBot remember chat history, using prior messages and the full semantic knowledgebase for context. Its understands everyday expressions such as greetings, expressions of gratitude, and farewells.

Profile Knowledge — Integrated with the complete Element451 profile information, BoltBot can answer more than just knowledge base questions. It can provide user-specific information such as registration status, application updates, outstanding checklist items, and more.

Multichannel — Its available on both our messenger on your website as well as the SMS channel.

Multilingual — Supports conversations in multiple languages.

Part of the team — BoltBot lives side-by-side with your team. The handoff to a staff member is seamless and in the context of the same conversation. It can also guide users through event registration, booking an appointment, completing a survey, creating a task via the chat interface.

"These innovations fill the critical gap of content generation in our clients' workflows. It will help them achieve an unprecedented level of efficiency and effectiveness in their outreach to students — the ability to communicate with thousands of students in a personalized 1-1 approach. It's the missing link to empower resource strained teams of any size." — Ardis Kadiu, founder and CEO of Element451.

Both features are part of Element451's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance student engagement and improve the overall experience for students. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, BoltBot and Bolt Copilot are built to be able to provide personalized support to students, answer questions, and help guide them through the enrollment process, student success and even beyond.

"Generative AI and large language models(LLMs) are once in a generation technology. This is just the beginning of their applications and will continue to deliver rapid iterations of features and functionality to help our mission of connecting students and schools through technology." — Ardis Kadiu, founder and CEO of Element451.

Element451's BoltBot and Bolt Copilot are available in limited preview to select Element451 partners with a broad release planned for later this month. For more information, visit https://element451.com/artificial-intelligence.

About Element451

Element451 is an all-in-one education CRM platform with all the tools, integrations, and resources higher ed institutions need to manage engagement, enrollment, marketing, and student success. Using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation it provides higher ed institutions with a competitive advantage from recruitment to graduation. The Element451 CRM leverages billions of behavior-based data insights to reach students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

