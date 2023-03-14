Equifax Names Todd Horvath as President U.S. Information Solutions

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) has named Todd Horvath as President of U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) effective March 31, 2023. In this role, Horvath will drive the business unit's overarching growth strategy - leveraging the company's differentiated data assets, Equifax Cloud™-based technology and deep analytics expertise to create innovative solutions that drive financial opportunity for businesses and consumers. He joins Equifax from Fiserv, where he most recently served as the Co-Head of the Fiserv Banking organization.

"Todd has a proven track record of leading enterprise teams in financial services to drive growth and strong commercial relationships," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "He brings more than 20 years of international financial services management experience, a commitment to driving product and operational excellence, and strong expertise in enterprise and cloud technologies to the role of USIS President. I'm energized to welcome Todd to the Equifax leadership team and believe that his experience in transformation, innovation and customer experience prove invaluable in taking USIS to the next gear."

As Co-Head of Banking at Fiserv, Horvath was responsible for enabling the success of thousands of financial institutions and fintech clients, taking a customer-centric approach to the development and delivery of innovative card payment, debit network, digital banking and payments, data aggregation, digital banking and account processing solutions. During his tenure at the company, Horvath also held the role of Executive Vice President and Group President of Account Processing, where he led the delivery of on-premise, private cloud and public cloud fintech solutions to nearly half of the financial institutions in the United States.

"Equifax has truly become much more than a traditional credit bureau," said Todd Horvath. "The company is driving cloud-based innovation to meet the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses. I look forward to drawing from my business transformation, sales, product, M&A and operational strategy experience to guide the next period of growth for the Equifax USIS business unit."

Prior to his work with Fiserv, Horvath spent 16 years in international leadership roles at Automatic Data Processing (ADP), most recently holding the position of President, Multinational Clients. In this role, he spearheaded efforts to expand the breadth of ADP's Human Capital Management (HCM) services and solutions through strategic partnerships and the architecture of a single, unified platform.

Horvath received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, San Diego and a Master of Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of International Management.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

