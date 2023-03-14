Hagerty Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Provides 2023 Outlook for 22-26% Total Revenue Growth

  • Fourth quarter 2022 Total Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $197.0 million, and full year 2022 Total Revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $787.6 million
  • Fourth quarter 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $162.0 million, and full year 2022 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $776.7 million
  • Delivered $13.7 million in Marketplace full year 2022 revenue, fueled by the Broad Arrow Group acquisition
  • Increased insurance Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 83 and achieved customer retention of 88%

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

"We delivered industry-leading revenue growth of 27% during fiscal 2022, fueled by auto enthusiasts love of their cars despite a weakening macroeconomic environment," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "These impressive results were powered by consistent 15% written premium growth throughout the year, higher quota share in Hagerty Re, as well as $14 million in revenue from Marketplace."

Mr. Hagerty continued, "We expect to maintain our business momentum into 2023, with 22-26% growth in total revenue powered by sustained double-digit growth in written premium. We have spent the last several decades building Hagerty into one of the most beloved consumer brands in the auto enthusiast space, and believe our affinity model positions us to provide our members with the necessary resources to enjoy their passion.

Importantly, we took decisive action during the fourth quarter to position Hagerty for significantly improved profitability in 2023 as our cost containment and efficiency programs take hold. We have aligned our teams around the 2023 plan to deliver improved margins and profitability despite the continued investments in our Marketplace platform and the State Farm partnership that is on track to launch in 2023."

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fourth quarter Total Revenue increased 28% to $197.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Total Revenue increased 27% to $787.6 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Written Premium increased 15% to $162.0 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Written Premium increased 15% to $776.7 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Commission and fee revenue grew 11% to $63.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Commission and fee revenue grew 13% to $307.2 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Loss Ratio was 41.2% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period. Full year Loss Ratio was 45.3% compared to 41.3% in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Earned premium increased 35% to $112.3 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Earned premium increased 36% to $403.1 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 56% to $20.8 million compared to the prior year period, and full year Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 50% to $77.3 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Operating Income (Loss) was $(35.7) million compared to $(21.0) million in the prior year period, and full year Operating Income (Loss) was $(67.6) million compared to $(10.1) million in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Net Income (Loss) was $(32.2) million compared to $(66.5) million in the prior year period, and full year Net Income (Loss) was $2.4 million compared to $(61.4) million in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million compared to $(2.6) million in the prior year period, and full year Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.9) million compared to $25.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Fourth quarter Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $(0.06) and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.06), and full year Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.39 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $(0.07).
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS was $(0.10), and full year Adjusted EPS was $(0.20).

FULL YEAR 2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reached 1.3 million paid members as of December 31, 2022, with an HDC attach rate of over 75%, and launched new HDC digital onboarding journey.
  • Acquired the Broad Arrow Group and transacted $86 million in total vehicle sales, helping drive year-to-date Marketplace revenue of $13.7 million. The acquisition was accretive to earnings in 2022.
  • Acquired Speed Digital to establish relationships with dealer partners and augment automotive intelligence data.
  • Launched Online Auctions, developed Classifieds, and enhanced HDC Membership offerings.
  • Digital and technology teams are progressing through the testing phase and regulatory approval process for the State Farm partnership.
  • Generated over 100 million views on Hagerty's YouTube channel and ended the year with over 4.7 million followers on social media.
  • U.S. and U.K. reinsurance quota share increased to 70%, further increasing our share of profit.
  • Acquired RADwood and hosted multiple events serving 12,000 attendees.
  • Announced a multi-year commercial partnership with Exxon Mobil1.
  • Announced a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports focused on increasing member benefits and value.
  • Environmental, Social and Governance program assessment completed and introduced ECO (Enthusiast Carbon Offset) program.

2023 OUTLOOK - PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

Hagerty has excellent business momentum entering 2023 and we are focused on positioning the Company for sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our significant addressable market will expand our share. We are thoughtfully prioritizing our growth initiatives in 2023 with a heightened focus on significantly improving our profitability to fund our purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:

  • Total Revenue growth of 22-26% powered by Written Premium growth of 11-13%
  • Continued evolution into an Integrated Insurance Business
  • Significantly improved profitability ($40 million to $60 million in Adjusted EBITDA) through Cost Containment measures and Operational Efficiencies



2023 Outlook


2023 Change vs 2022


2022
Actuals


Low End
Range


High End
Range


Low End
Range


High End
Range

Total Revenue (in thousands)

$787,588


$961,000


$993,000


22 %


26 %

Total Written Premium (in thousands)

$776,664


$862,000


$878,000


11 %


13 %

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$2,403


$(20,000)


$—


$(22,403)


$(2,403)

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$(1,940)


$40,000


$60,000


$41,940


$61,940

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details
Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting fourth quarter and Full year 2022 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) Hagerty's ability to compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) its dependence on a limited number of insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) Hagerty's ability to prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity, including its reliance on a limited number of payment processing services; (iv) disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) the limited operating history of some of Hagerty's membership products and the success of any new insurance programs and products; (vi) adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and current and future variants of the virus; (vii) the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (viii) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (ix) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (x) whether investors or securities analysts view Hagerty's stock structure unfavorably, particularly its dual-class structure; (xi) the fact that Hagerty is a controlled company; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Marketplace, Broad Arrow Group, Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change



REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)

Commission and fee revenue

$       63,814


$       57,567


$         6,247


10.9 %

Earned premium

112,342


83,453


28,889


34.6 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue

20,847


13,363


7,484


56.0 %

Total revenue

197,003


154,383


42,620


27.6 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Salaries and benefits

49,675


49,767


(92)


(0.2) %

Ceding commission

53,102


39,721


13,381


33.7 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

46,258


34,437


11,821


34.3 %

Sales expense

30,792


26,672


4,120


15.4 %

General and administrative services

25,028


17,930


7,098


39.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

9,550


6,862


2,688


39.2 %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

18,324



18,324


100.0 %

Total operating expenses

232,729


175,389


57,340


32.7 %

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(35,726)


(21,006)


(14,720)


(70.1) %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

4,030


(42,540)


46,570


109.5 %

Interest and other income (expense)

2,403


(951)


3,354


352.7 %

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

(29,293)


(64,497)


35,204


54.6 %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2,940)


(1,962)


(978)


(49.8) %

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(32,233)


(66,459)


34,226


51.5 %

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

27,626


194


27,432


14,140.2 %

Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest


19,907


(19,907)


(100.0) %

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CONTROLLING INTEREST

$       (4,607)


$     (46,358)


$       41,751


90.1 %









Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic

(0.06)


(0.56)





Diluted

(0.06)


(0.56)













Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
outstanding:








Basic

83,203


82,327





Diluted

83,203


82,327





Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change



REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)

Commission and fee revenue

$     307,238


$     271,571


$       35,667


13.1 %

Earned premium

403,061


295,824


107,237


36.3 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue

77,289


51,684


25,605


49.5 %

Total revenue

787,588


619,079


168,509


27.2 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Salaries and benefits

199,542


171,901


27,641


16.1 %

Ceding commission

191,150


140,983


50,167


35.6 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

182,402


122,080


60,322


49.4 %

Sales expense

140,781


107,483


33,298


31.0 %

General and administrative services

89,068


64,558


24,510


38.0 %

Depreciation and amortization

33,887


22,144


11,743


53.0 %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

18,324



18,324


100.0 %

Total operating expenses

855,154


629,149


226,005


35.9 %

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(67,566)


(10,070)


(57,496)


571.0 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

41,899


(42,540)


84,439


198.5 %

Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment

34,735



34,735


100.0 %

Interest and other income (expense)

2,028


(1,993)


4,021


201.8 %

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

11,096


(54,603)


65,699


120.3 %

Income tax benefit (expense)

(7,017)


(6,751)


(266)


(3.9) %

Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax

(1,676)



(1,676)


(100.0) %

NET INCOME (LOSS)

2,403


(61,354)


$       63,757


103.9 %

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

29,675


398


29,277


7,356.0 %

Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest


14,598


(14,598)


(100.0) %

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CONTROLLING INTEREST

$       32,078


$     (46,358)


$       78,436


169.2 %









Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic

$           0.39


$         (0.56)





Diluted

$         (0.07)


$         (0.56)













Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
outstanding:








Basic

82,728


82,327





Diluted

336,147


82,327





Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021



ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts)

Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   95,172


$                 275,332

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

444,019


328,640

Accounts receivable

58,255


46,729

Premiums receivable

100,700


75,297

Commission receivable

60,151


57,596

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,651


30,155

Notes receivable

25,493


Deferred acquisition costs, net

107,342


81,535

Total current assets

936,783


895,284

Long-Term Assets:




Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets

37,082


30,565

Notes receivable

11,934


Property and equipment, net

25,256


28,363

Lease right-of-use assets

82,398


Intangible assets, net

104,024


76,171

Goodwill

115,041


11,488

Total long-term assets

375,735


146,587

TOTAL ASSETS

$              1,312,518


$             1,041,871

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                   16,282


$                     9,084

Losses payable

55,516


34,482

Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

111,741


74,869

Unearned premiums

235,462


175,199

Commissions payable

77,075


60,603

Due to insurers

68,171


58,031

Advanced premiums

17,084


13,867

Contract liabilities

25,257


21,723

Current lease liabilities

7,556


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

53,211


47,960

Total current liabilities

667,355


495,818

Long-Term Liabilities:




Accrued expenses

7,952


13,166

Contract liabilities

19,169


19,667

Long-term lease liabilities

80,772


Long-term debt

108,280


135,500

Deferred tax liability

12,850


10,510

Warrant liabilities

45,561


89,366

Other long-term liabilities

3,210


7,043

Total long-term liabilities

277,794


275,252

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$                 945,149


$                 771,070




(continued)

Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021




in thousands (except share amounts)

Commitments and Contingencies




Redeemable non-controlling interest

$                          —


$                 593,277

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)


Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 83,202,969 and
82,327,466 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

8


8

Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 shares authorized, 251,033,906
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021)

25


25

Additional paid-in capital

549,034


160,189

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(489,602)


(482,276)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(213)


(1,727)

Total stockholders' equity:

59,252


(323,781)

Non-controlling interest

308,117


1,305

Total equity

367,369


(322,476)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$              1,312,518


$              1,041,871




(concluded)

Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

in thousands

Net income (loss)

$              2,403


$           (61,354)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:




Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(41,899)


42,540

Loss on equity method investment

1,676


Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment

(34,735)


Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

4,698


Depreciation and amortization expense

33,887


22,144

Provision for deferred taxes

2,973


3,038

Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets

4,316


2,425

Stock-based compensation expense

12,129


Non-cash lease expense

10,875


Other

533


155

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(24,059)


(13,449)

Premiums receivable

(25,403)


(22,669)

Commission receivable

(2,574)


(3,005)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(12,021)


(18,523)

Deferred acquisition costs

(25,807)


(22,963)

Accounts payable

10,834


(2,890)

Losses payable

21,034


12,502

Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

36,872


19,882

Unearned premiums

60,263


50,491

Commissions payable

16,472


16,805

Due to insurers

10,427


8,883

Advanced premiums

3,259


124

Contract liabilities

(2,285)


2,049

Operating lease liabilities

(9,779)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,239


6,096

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

55,328


42,281

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Purchases of property, equipment and software

(44,375)


(43,370)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,404)


(14,609)

Purchase of previously held equity method investment

(15,250)


Issuance of note receivable to previously held equity investment

(7,000)


Issuance of notes receivable

(6,123)


Proceeds from notes receivable

370


Purchase of fixed income securities

(4,234)


(12,246)

Maturities of fixed income securities

1,216


1,183

Other investing activities

(721)


48

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$           (91,521)


$           (68,994)




(continued)

Hagerty, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

in thousands

Payments on long-term debt

$         (122,500)


$           (42,500)

Proceeds from long-term debt

94,367


109,000

Contribution from non-controlling interest

1,700


1,580

Distributions


(4,056)

Deferred financing costs


(962)

Cash received in Business Combination


789,661

Cash consideration to HHC at Closing of Business Combination


(489,661)

Payment of capitalized transaction costs

(1,651)


(30,991)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(28,084)


332,071

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
and cash equivalents

(504)


(464)





Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(64,781)


304,894

Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

603,972


299,078

Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$           539,191


$           603,972





NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Purchase of property, equipment and software

$              1,592


$              4,668

Broad Arrow acquisition

$            73,253


$                   —

Other acquisitions

$              8,273


$              3,774

Warrant liabilities recognized in Business Combination

$                   —


$            46,826





CASH PAID FOR:




Interest

$              4,868


$              2,502

Income taxes

$              5,253


$              2,160




(concluded)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents as presented for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:


2022


2021




in thousands

Cash and cash equivalents

$            95,172


$           275,332

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

444,019


328,640

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents on the
     Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$           539,191


$           603,972

Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the measures presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements, we use the following key performance indicators and certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends in our business against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these financial and operational measures are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present these metrics as of and for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Operational Metrics (period of time)








Total Written Premium (in thousands)

$162,041


$140,416


$776,664


$674,305

Loss Ratio

41.2 %


41.3 %


45.3 %


41.3 %

New Business Count (Insurance)

43,523


47,589


234,520


244,478









Operational Metrics (point in time)








Policies in Force





1,315,977


1,247,056

Policies in Force Retention





88.0 %


89.1 %

Vehicles in Force





1,974,196


1,842,443

HDC Paid Member Count





752,754


718,583

Net Promoter Score





83.0


82.0









GAAP Measures








Total Revenue (in thousands)

$197,003


$154,385


$787,588


$619,079

Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$(35,726)


$(21,006)


$(67,566)


$(10,070)

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

$(32,233)


$(66,459)


$2,403


$(61,354)

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$(0.06)


$(0.56)


$0.39


$(0.56)









Non-GAAP Measures








Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$(2,036)


$(2,632)


$(1,940)


$25,350

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$(0.10)


$(0.07)


$(0.20)


$(0.05)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net, (ii) changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) the revaluation gain on a previously held equity method investment, (v) expense associated with the accelerated vesting of incentive plans, (vi) net gains and losses from asset disposals and (vii) certain other unusual items. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA:

  • as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
  • to evaluate our capacity to expand our business;
  • as a performance factor in measuring performance under our executive compensation plan; and
  • as a predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021






in thousands

Net income (loss)

$      (32,233)


$      (66,459)


$         2,403


$      (61,354)

Interest and other (income) expense

(2,403)


952


(2,028)


1,993

Income tax (benefit) expense

2,940


1,962


7,017


6,751

Depreciation and amortization

9,550


6,862


33,887


22,144

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net


18,324



18,324


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(4,030)


42,540


(41,899)


42,540

Stock-based compensation expense

3,964



12,129


Revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment



(34,735)


Accelerated vesting of incentive plans


9,321



9,321

Net (gain) loss from asset disposals

1,970



1,970


1,764

Other unusual items (1)

(118)


2,191


992


2,191

Adjusted EBITDA

$        (2,036)


$        (2,631)


$        (1,940)


$       25,350










(1)

Other unusual items in 2021 relates to expenses incurred relates to the Business Combination. Other unusual items in 2022 relates to certain severance and legal settlement expenses.

Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 include $10.0 million of estimated net losses related to Hurricane Ian. Additionally, we strengthened reserves for U.S. auto liability by $6.5 million for the 2022 accident year. Both of these events adversely impacted the 2022 results compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

We incurred $5.7 million and $7.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $29.8 million and $31.0 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, for certain pre-revenue costs related to scaling our infrastructure, newly-developed digital platforms and legacy systems, human resources and occupancy to accommodate our alliance with State Farm and other potential distribution partnerships as well as to further develop our Marketplace initiatives. These costs were not included in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above.

Pursuant to a defined set of activities and objectives, these expenses are adding entirely new capabilities for us, integrating our new and legacy policyholder, membership and Marketplace systems with State Farm's legacy policy and agent management systems and other third-party platforms.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest, less the change in fair value of our warrants and the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities. The total potentially dilutive securities includes (1) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, (2) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units, (3) all unexercised warrants and (4) all unissued stock-based compensation awards.

In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (1) the change in fair value of our warrants and (2) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to both our controlling and non-controlling interest for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest divided by the weighted average of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by investors and securities analysts in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) (which includes our controlling and non-controlling interest) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Our management uses Adjusted EPS:

  • as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies;
  • to evaluate our capacity to expand our business; and
  • as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021












in thousands (except per share amounts)

Numerator:








Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest(1)

$        (4,607)


$      (46,358)


$       32,078


$      (46,358)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(27,626)


(194)


(29,675)


(398)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest


(19,907)



(14,598)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$      (32,233)


$      (66,459)


$         2,403


$      (61,354)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(4,030)


42,540


(41,899)


42,540

Revaluation gain on previously held equity method
investment



(34,735)


Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2)

$      (36,263)


$      (23,919)


$      (74,231)


$      (18,814)










Denominator:








Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock
outstanding — Basic(1)

83,203


82,327


82,728


82,327

Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:








Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group
Units to Class A Common Stock

255,758


251,034


255,758


251,034

Total warrants outstanding

19,484


20,006


19,484


20,006

Total unissued stock-based compensation

6,902



6,902


Potentially dilutive shares outstanding

282,144


271,040


282,144


271,040

Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2)

365,347


353,367


364,872


353,367










Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
interest / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common
Stock outstanding)(1)

$          (0.06)


$          (0.56)


$           0.39


$          (0.56)










Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) /
Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2)

$          (0.10)


$          (0.07)


$          (0.20)


$          (0.05)










(1)

Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS

(2)

Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

