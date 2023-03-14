MIRO RECOGNIZES 50 MILLION MINDS ON THEIR WAY TO THE NEXT BIG THING

Growing enterprise customer base and passionate community engagement contribute to success as Miro hits new milestone

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro ®, the online workspace for innovation, is celebrating a landmark moment as it surpasses 50 million users worldwide.

Miro enables a new way of working that allows distributed teams of any size to create the next big thing. From Agile practitioners to brand managers, and app developers to product innovation leaders, Miro is helping teams collaborate to solve critical problems and accelerate innovation across their organizations.

"Today is about recognizing 50 million minds on their way to creating the next big thing with Miro," said Andrey Khusid, CEO and co-founder of Miro. "Our success is driven by what our users envision and achieve on our platform. With Miro, users deliver valuable products and services for their organizations faster through easy and intuitive engagement across teams. Our community is at the center of everything we do. From contributing ready-to-use templates which can be used by anyone, to developing public apps on top of our platform, Miro continues to get bigger and better each day with our users' contributions."

Some of the world's most innovative brands rely on Miro as a critical part of their collaboration and innovation stack to solve a range of mission-critical challenges, for example:

Lake Flato runs workshops in Miro that help collaboratively plan more sustainable, inclusive spaces. runs workshops in Miro that help collaboratively plan more sustainable, inclusive spaces.

DocuSign's research and design teams use Miro to align teams on complex projects such as building AI capabilities into modern contract management. research and design teams use Miro to align teams on complex projects such as building AI capabilities into modern contract management.

Dropbox rolled out their Virtual First Toolkit through an interactive Miro board to integrate all their employees into their new ways of working. rolled out their Virtual First Toolkit through an interactive Miro board to integrate all their employees into their new ways of working.

The strength and vibrancy of Miro's community of creators remains key. Miro users cite Miroverse – a Community templates gallery showcasing ideas, workflows, and frameworks – as the #1 differentiator. Since 2020, more than 1,000 creators have built and shared more than 1,700 templates in Miroverse. These templates have been utilized by 1.7M people around the globe. Templates accelerate creativity and enable anyone to share ideas faster. Some of the most popular templates in Miroverse are those which support vital team processes, including retrospectives, team-building activities, and strategic planning tasks such as OKRs.

Miro Developer Platform empowers teams to build custom experiences and integrate Miro throughout their entire workflow, unlocking collaboration at every step. There are 100+ apps and integrations that have been developed on Miro by partners, community developers, and customers.

"In such a competitive market, all vendors will need to be laser-focused on delivering constant value to their users and ensuring their service becomes an integral part of everyday work," said Dan Root, Senior Analyst at Wainhouse Research. "Miro has invested in its platform and community to create a rich experience for a variety of use cases, and, as a result, has been able to drive strong user acquisition and adoption."

Miro delivers enhancements and improvements to its platform on a continual basis. Recent product updates include a series of features announced at Distributed '22 to accelerate productivity by consolidating content and popular tools into one team workspace. Already in 2023, Miro has made substantial changes to its data residency solution to give enterprise organizations better control of personal data and support customers grappling with increased data regulation challenges. Most recently, Miro expanded language capabilities to include French, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

About Miro

Miro is an online workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 50M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com .

