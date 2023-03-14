VertexOne Recognized for 3rd Consecutive Year as Leading Government Technology Innovator on GovTech 100 List

Government Technology magazine's annual list highlights companies that use innovative technologies to make a positive impact on state and local governments

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, the leading provider of cloud-based, customer experience, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the utility and energy industry, today announced it was selected by Government Technology magazine as a 2023 GovTech 100 company. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States. This list is updated annually to reflect the progress and innovation of leading organizations serving these markets.

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes so utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business while leaving the technology to us.

This marks the third consecutive year VertexOne has made the GovTech 100 list.

"Earning this recognition for the third year in a row is an honor and reflects the value that we bring to government agencies," said VertexOne CEO and President Andrew Jornod. "In the past year, VertexOne has focused on innovation as we look to provide software that revolutionizes the way government utilities connect and provide an overall customer experience."

VertexOne serves more than 450 water, electric and gas utilities and energy retailers, suppliers, and energy transition companies, and 55 million end customers, making it the largest provider of 100% SaaS-based software solutions to the North American energy and utility industry. These solutions span the full customer-to-cash spectrum, from customer information and billing systems to customer engagement portals and data analytics. VertexOne will continue to innovate to enable governments of all sizes to better serve their constituents.

The GovTech 100 recognition reflects VertexOne's commitment to delivering modern SaaS solutions for utilities that accelerate digital transformation and meet community needs. In service of these goals, the company announced a new brand architecture in April 2022 to streamline its offerings and make it easier to fulfill client needs. This award also follows VertexOne's designation as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row, confirming the company's commitment to providing an excellent employee experience with a clear work-life balance.

