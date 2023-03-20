Award-Winning Creative Strategist Sharon Ourach Appointed Executive Creative Director at The Kinetix Group

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Ourach, a veteran creative strategist and design expert in the healthcare industry, has been appointed Executive Creative Director at The Kinetix Group (TKG).

Sharon Ourach, Executive Creative Director at The Kinetix Group (TKG) (PRNewswire)

Ourach brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare and lifestyle advertising. She has created award-winning campaigns, developed branding across multiple stages of commercialization and designed patient education resources for diverse audiences.

"I am thrilled Sharon has joined TKG as Executive Creative Director. We have had the pleasure of collaborating with Sharon for many years. She is a seasoned creative strategy and design professional," said Sarah McNulty, co-founder and president of TKG.

"I love working at TKG. Everyone is so smart and strategic. I am impressed with how our hybrid, in-office and remote teams work together. Everyone feels so connected," said Ourach.

In her new role, Ourach will manage design work for client accounts and oversee the company's overall brand strategy. She will also support new business development opportunities.

"TKG client engagement continues to grow across the product lifecycle, from Phase II/III prelaunch commercialization through patent expiration. Creative strategy is critical every step of the way," said McNulty. "Having built deep TKG relationships over the years, Sharon slipped right into our culture and hit the ground running—making an immediate impact on client work, launches and beyond."

"I really appreciate the independence and responsibility I have every day in my job. I feel valued and trusted, and it helps me grow into a stronger person," said Ourach.

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com .

