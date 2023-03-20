Fortress Web3 Technologies and MassPay Partner to Enable Rapid, Low-Cost Global Payouts at Scale

To learn more about this partnership and the impact it's making on companies worldwide, visit MassPay at Fintech Meetup at booth SC20

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas, Fortress Web3 Technologies and MassPay introduced a revolutionary way for companies to execute their global payout operations. A new, global payout capability has been integrated, spanning over 175 countries and 70+ currencies, including cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. This means businesses can now efficiently execute payouts anywhere in the world via a single platform.

MassPayGlobal Payout Orchestration - Simplified (PRNewswire)

With the growth of gig and creator economies and seamless global e-commerce, it's crucial to have a payout solution that can adapt to the ever-changing demands of your payees. From markets to currencies to wallets, the efficient, effective, and frictionless execution of payout operations are the foundation for building brand value and payee satisfaction.

"Through our collaboration with Jeff and the wonderful team at MassPay, we are helping our mutual customers take their businesses to the next level by becoming more agile and efficient in an ever-evolving digital world," said Scott Purcell, CEO and Founder of Fortress. "We aim to make global payments simpler and more accessible through Web3 infrastructure, while eliminating the cost and compliance-related complexities. With the help of MassPay, we can also provide Fortress clients with an even wider range of payment options, allowing them to focus on building their business rather than worrying about financial logistics."

Managing global payouts used to be a complex and time-consuming task for organizations. With MassPay and Fortress, the challenges to successful payout operations have been removed. A single Know Your Business (KYB) process and a single API enable the seamless execution of both traditional financial transactions and new Web3 transactions.

"Together, MassPay's Global Payout Orchestration Platform and Fortress's Web3 financial, regulatory, & technology infrastructure eliminate the need for companies to piece together multiple technologies and to navigate the challenges of of making payouts to contractors and creators globally," said Jeff Katz, CEO and Founder of MassPay "When a company can payout whenever, wherever and however their payees need, it expands the potential for the type of partnerships they can develop with all members of their community."

With today's announcement, Fortress and MassPay are now enabling companies to:

Issue local bank transfers, mobile web3 wallets, push-to-debit cards, push-to-prepaid cards, cryptocurrency , and cash payouts via combined capabilities;

Effect payouts for millions of individuals in more than 240 markets and 50+ currencies with a single KYB process;

Create digital wallets and access traditional financial transaction processes for payees through a single API;

Leverage built-in compliance screening tools for transaction monitoring, IDV, and Wallet Screening.

To learn more about this partnership and the impact it's making on companies worldwide, visit MassPay at Fintech Meetup at booth SC20.

About MassPay

MassPay's global payout orchestration platform enables our customers to facilitate payouts to individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B) to over 175 countries and over 70 currencies worldwide. Frictionless cross-border payout orchestration is delivered via one simple API, an industry-leading Know Your Business (KYB) process, and the confidence of a premiere global financial partner network. Learn more at https://www.masspay.io .

About Fortress

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory, and e-payments infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT & crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody, and crypto liquidity. Fortress has raised more than $30M to date, including a $22.5M Seed Round led by Ayon Capital. Learn more at https://fortress.xyz/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MassPay