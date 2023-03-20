LINDT GOLD BUNNY AND JENNA DEWAN PARTNER TO MAKE EASTER MOMENTS MAGICAL

Jenna Dewan Shares Her Favorite Easter Traditions & Tips on Creating the Ultimate Easter Basket

STRATHAM, N.H., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindt GOLD BUNNY has been a beloved symbol of Easter for generations, helping to transform springtime moments into magical memories. This year, Lindt is partnering with actress and dancer Jenna Dewan to share her favorite Easter traditions including her personal tips on how to build an enchanting Easter basket featuring the iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY.

Jenna Dewan partners with Lindt GOLD BUNNY to make this Easter season extra magical. (PRNewswire)

"Easter has always been a special holiday for me, and now I love passing on the traditions I grew up with to my children – one of which was finding a Lindt GOLD BUNNY in my basket every year," said Dewan. "I love creatively curating different Easter baskets and Lindt GOLD BUNNY is always that special touch that makes them feel perfect. It brings me so much joy to see the excitement on my children's faces when they unwrap them and see the sparkle of the Lindt GOLD BUNNY. These are the memories I cherish year after year."

In collaboration with Lindt, Jenna shares some of her favorite tips on how to create an egg-cellent Easter basket:

Make it Personal: When you curate a basket for each recipient, make sure they know it belongs to them. You can order elegantly monogrammed baskets, make easy decorative name cards or simply tie a little gift tag with their name and place around a Lindt GOLD BUNNY to serve as a centerpiece of the basket.

Pick a Theme: When building a basket, bring in elements that the recipient loves, like their favorite color, hobby or TV show. Personalization is key to curating the ultimate Easter basket for each person. "Sometimes I like to add a toy, a book or their favorite Easter treat – I especially love the Lindt GOLD BUNNY products.

Mix & Match: Easter baskets are all about the treats! Consider mixing and matching a variety of treats and flavors to create a diverse and delicious selection. Jenna recommends including an assortment of Lindt's Easter collection chocolates and famous Lindt LINDOR truffles.

Lindt GOLD BUNNY has been helping families create Easter traditions for over 70 years, but they are not just for Easter baskets. The Lindt Easter Collection chocolates are ideal for an Easter hostess gift, can add whimsy to your Easter centerpiece or party décor or can be enjoyed as a seasonal treat.

"Made from our premium Lindt chocolate, wrapped in its iconic golden foil and carefully tied with a ribbon, Lindt GOLD BUNNY is more than just a delicious treat – for many, it's a cherished Easter tradition that them to create new memories with the next generation," said Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "Whether you give it as a gift, use it as a centerpiece on your table, or enjoy it as a special treat, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY is a must-have for any Easter celebration."

In addition to Lindt GOLD BUNNY, Lindt's Easter collection features an array of Easter-inspired chocolate characters, LINDOR eggs and seasonal flavors of their famous Lindt LINDOR truffles including Neapolitan Chocolate and Blueberries and Cream. New this year, Lindt's Milk Chocolate Tulip is also available at select retailers nationwide. To find out more about Lindt's Easter collection visit www.lindtusa.com.

Share your Easter basket creations featuring Lindt with #LindtGOLDBUNNY and tagging @lindt_usa on Instagram and @lindtchocolateusa on Facebook.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

