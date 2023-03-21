Former White House Senior Advisor David Plouffe Joins Alchemy Pay Advisory Board

Serving as a committee member of Alchemy Pay's management and advisory board, and as Global Strategic Advisor to support Alchemy Pay's expansion and growth in global markets, contributing actively to strategy, compliance and government relations

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, Singapore based pioneer of the world's first payment gateway solution to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies, has announced the appointment of legendary campaign manager and former White House Senior Advisor, David Plouffe, as Global Strategic Advisor.

Plouffe is credited with the strategy and grass-roots public engagement savvy that won Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, subsequently becoming Senior Advisor to the President in the Obama Administration. Plouffe has noted Alchemy Pay's backbone mission in the cryptocurrency industry, and its steady course and leadership in the industry's evolution.

"Cryptocurrency and decentralized ledgers are the newest permanent features of the global economy." said Plouffe. "Alchemy Pay has chosen to focus on bridging public sector and private sector agendas as a strategy in its mission to provide fiat-crypto transaction services. Alchemy Pay understands that the key to crypto sustainability and growth is broadening utility cases by focusing on payment channels, proper compliance and user experience."

After his work for Obama, Plouffe became the Senior Vice President of Policy and Strategy for Uber in 2019, and in 2022 Plouffe joined the Binance Global Advisory Board.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. The Alchemy Pay Ramp Solution is integrated, via plugin or API, with platforms and dApps, providing an easy onramp from fiat currency to crypto. Alchemy Pay supports payments from 173 countries, through Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

