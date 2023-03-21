SIMON MEUNIER WINS THE NEXT GENERATION DISTINCTION AWARD FROM RÉSEAU ENVIRONNEMENT

With the complex environmental issues we face, the next generation of environmental professionals has never been more crucial.

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment at SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), was awarded today the Next Generation Distinction Award by Réseau Environnement.

"I want to thank Réseau Environnement for this award, it's a great honour," said Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment. "The work we do is often very complex, but incredibly rewarding. We have several major projects for 2023 - including the site remediation for the Couchiching First Nation in Ontario and for the former Aleris plant in Québec - I look forward to continuing our work in the field with our teams."

This prestigious award is presented to an environmental professional under 35 years who has demonstrated innovative, outstanding and above-standard actions and achievements, that are also sustainable and have a social impact.

With his expertise, teamwork and remarkable achievements, Simon has risen through the ranks of the company: starting as a Project Manager at SANEXEN after graduating; becoming Assistant Senior Manager, Environment in 2021; and senior Manager, Environment just this year. In his young career, he has completed over $100 million worth of projects in both Québec and Ontario, and has helped treat millions of litres of water and tonnes of soils.

His main achievements include projects in remote areas, where the logistics presents important challenges, such as the cleanup and rehabilitation of a former dump site located on Anticosti Island. He has also contributed to the environmental rehabilitation of former military sites, most of which were contaminated by the notorious per- and polyfluoroalkyl toxic substances ("PFAS").

"With the complex environmental issues we face, the next generation of environmental professionals has never been more crucial," added Jean-François Bolduc, President of SANEXEN. "Simon makes it his duty to put his expertise and experience in the field to work for our customers and our communities. He is an asset not only for the company, but for the environmental future of Québec and Canada. We are proud to have him on our team and wish him congratulations."

The award was presented at the Distinctions Ceremony held on March 21 in Montréal during the 2023 Americana conference. Since 2000, Réseau Environnement has been awarding the Distinctions Awards, which aim to honour members in various fields of expertise and recognize Québec's excellence and know-how in environmental matters and highlight the dedication and work of its members.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

