Elliptic and AlphaPoint Partner to Help Power Crypto Compliance at Exchanges Worldwide

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic – the global leader in cryptoasset risk management – today announced that it has partnered with AlphaPoint, a veteran white label exchange software provider. Together, the companies will integrate comprehensive crypto compliance services as a technical integration option to their global customer base of independent digital asset exchanges, brokerages and wallets.

AlphaPoint client exchanges now have the option to leverage Elliptic for compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations by using Elliptic's industry leading automated crypto wallet and transaction screening.

AlphaPoint's customers will be able to meet increasing regulator and law enforcement expectations by leveraging Elliptic's real-time wallet screening tools to pre-screen withdrawals and deposits for potential sanctions and money laundering risks. Automated and customizable risk scoring capabilities will enable AlphaPoint's white label exchange services to offer robust and efficient compliance tailored to the needs and risks of their customers including custom risk thresholds easily set up for both deposits and withdrawals.

Elliptic's configurable risk rules allow exchange customers to define risk their own way, in order to process transactions more effectively and efficiently by allocating compliance resources to higher-risk transactions and eliminating false positives. These solutions automate compliance workflows and reduce the burden on compliance teams, helping AlphaPoint customers.

"Availability of industry leading compliance service options has never been more important to our global portfolio of clients," said AlphaPoint CEO and Co-founder Igor Telyatnikov. "Elliptic is an excellent and well respected partner which is now helping our clients automate parts of their compliance workflows."

Elliptic's solutions are built on hundreds of billions of proprietary data points offering over 98% coverage of crypto transactions by trading volume, along with the largest collection of crypto exchange risk profiles. Elliptic is used by the largest financial institutions and exchanges globally, helping them not only to meet regulatory requirements, but to achieve unparalleled efficiency gains within compliance.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, governments and financial institutions worldwide. Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes.

Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co .

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a white label software company powering crypto exchanges worldwide. Through our secure, scalable, and customizable digital asset trading platform, AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries to launch and operate crypto markets, including the first national Bitcoin wallet in El Salvador.

AlphaPoint and its award-winning blockchain technology have helped startups and institutions discover and execute their blockchain strategies since 2013. Learn more at www.alphapoint.com .

