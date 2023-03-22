Great Wolf Lodge and PepsiCo Celebrate New Partnership With "bubly Beach Break" Experience and First-Ever bubly™ Ice Cream Floats

Families Can Escape the Cold and Win a Free Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge Locations Nationwide

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo and Great Wolf Lodge enter a new partnership, giving families a wide variety of PepsiCo beverages at resort locations across the United States. Together, Great Wolf Lodge and PepsiCo will explore innovative new ways to inspire families to strengthen their packs and crack even more smiles when visiting the indoor water park resorts —starting with the introduction of the first bubly™ sparkling water ice cream float and a national sweepstakes giving families an opportunity to experience some warm weather fun this spring.

bubly ice cream floats will be available for a special limited time to Great Wolf Lodge guests as part of a new "bubly Beach Break" experience commemorating the beginning of the partnership and the launch of the newest bubly offerings. The ice cream treats will feature new delicious bubly flavors infused with summertime citrus—orange cream bubly and lemon sorbet bubly. For one week only this season, bubly will host bubly Beach Breaks at Great Wolf Lodge's wave pools, where the floats will be exclusively available via bubly ice cream carts. Attendees will also enjoy giveaways and special beach-themed accessories. The bubly ice cream carts will show up at the Great Wolf Lodge locations in Gurnee, Illinois and Williamsburg, Virginia from April 17th to 23rd. This will be the first of several innovative family-friendly programs to be introduced as part of the new partnership.

The bubly Beach Break will help accentuate the line-up of family-friendly offerings at Great Wolf Lodge during its Spring Breakout Celebration, running until April 30, 2023. During Spring Breakout, Great Wolf Lodge will host a variety of spring-themed activities including springtime crafts and stories, flowery new games, a "spring inspired" dance party and more to reenergize families between splash sessions in the water park.

"PepsiCo and Great Wolf Lodge are a natural pair, both known for dreaming up creative offerings and delivering unforgettable experiences," said Brian Ripley, Vice President of Business Development at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "With a shared passion for bringing people together, bubly Beach Breaks are the first of many memorable moments we'll create through this newly forged relationship with Great Wolf Lodge."

In addition to the bubly Beach Breaks at select resorts, Great Wolf Lodge and PepsiCo are bringing fans everywhere in on the fun. Beginning now through April 1, families are invited to head to social media to share how they are making the most of the winter weather for a chance to escape the cold and score a free night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, where they can lay back and enjoy some much-needed "beach" time. Fans are encouraged to post family photos of snow castles, snow angels, polar plunges, or even having ice cream in the cold for a chance to win — simply include #GWLbublybeach #Sweepstakes in the caption to lock in one entry per family. Official rules can be found here.

"We are constantly seeking ways to enhance the Great Wolf Lodge experience and provide new opportunities for families to strengthen their pack," shared Brooke Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer for Great Wolf Lodge. "As we thought about beverage partners, PepsiCo was a clear choice as they are always on the brink of the latest food and beverage innovations. We're excited to partner with them to bring a splash of summer to families this spring and look forward to future collaborations that will delight families visiting our resorts."

The partnership with PepsiCo presents Great Wolf Lodge guests with a wide range of beverages including many with low to zero sugar content. Some of the beverages available at Great Wolf Lodge include Pepsi Zero Sugar, LIFEWTR and Gatorade. The diversity of PepsiCo's food and beverage offerings will be available at Freshwoods Market as well as all other food and beverage outlets throughout the resort.

Those interested in learning more can follow @GreatWolfLodge and @bublywater to receive updates around upcoming programming and offers. To book a stay at Great Wolf Lodge, guests can visit www.greatwolf.com.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ABOUT GREAT WOLF LODGE

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. is North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts, and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, owns and operates family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand. Great Wolf Resorts is a fully integrated resort company with its expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, immersive entertainment and delectable dining options with locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Manteca, Calif.. Additionally, a Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, Md. is scheduled to open summer of 2023 and the brand recently broke ground on a location in Naples, Fla., Webster, Texas and Mashantucket, Conn. Additional information may be found on the company's online media center.

