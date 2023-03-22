Shenyang Holds a Promotion Event for Strengthening "Foreign Affairs +" and Creating the Scene of an "International Shenyang"

SHENYANG, China, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20th, the Promotion Event for Strengthening "Foreign Affairs +" and Creating the Scene of an "International Shenyang", organized by Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Shenyang Municipality, was held at the Shenyang Museum.

Consular officials from various countries' consulates general in Shenyang, representatives from foreign business associations in Shenyang, representatives from key foreign-invested and foreign trade enterprises, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, as well as leaders from related units including the Information Office of Shenyang Municipality, Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau, and Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, and Broadcast-TV, gathered together to promote and release foreign exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as foreign affairs empowerment, city promotion, investment promotion, cultural tourism, sports events, free trade zone construction, and entry-exit policies for enterprises, aiming to achieve resource sharing, scene co-construction, and jointly promote Shenyang's high-level opening-up and achieve high-quality development. Duan Jiyang, Vice Mayor of Shenyang, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Shenyang City will comprehensively deepen economic and trade cooperation with countries (regions) along the "Belt and Road" and members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), expand markets in Japan and South Korea, ASEAN, Mongolia, Russia, etc., strengthen "Foreign Affairs +" and create "International Shenyang", and host a series of foreign exchange activities such as "Hello, Shenyang" to promote international communication and expand friendly and high-quality relations, continuously improve Shenyang's internationalization level, accelerate the construction of a national central city, and to create an international center city in Northeast Asia as well as a new open frontier facing Northeast Asia.

