Sortium Joins UC Berkeley's Blockchain Xcelerator Program

BERKELEY, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortium , the pioneering Generative AI & Web3 entertainment technology provider, announced today that they have been accepted into the UC Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator program, which aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology globally. The program provides non-dilutive support for selected teams, offering access to resources both on and off campus, including education, mentorship, networking opportunities, pitch coaching, and investor meetings.

Sortium (PRNewswire)

Sortium's inclusion in the program is a testament to its groundbreaking technology and innovative approach to showcasing the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence systems, web3, and dynamic private economic systems. With a team of web3 engineers, artificial intelligence engineers, and a full game studio, Sortium is uniquely positioned to help potential partners and clients understand what these technologies can accomplish. Their focus aligns perfectly with the program's mission to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology globally, as they showcase the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence systems, web3, and dynamic private economic systems.

"We are excited to be part of the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator program," said Sortium Founder and CEO, Marc Seal. "Our focus is on showcasing our technological framework to potential partners and clients, and the program provides us with a unique opportunity to access a global ecosystem of scholars, investors, and mentors to help us achieve our goals."

The Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator program is located at UC Berkeley's Center for Entrepreneurship in the School of Engineering, which is just 30 minutes away from San Francisco and an hour away from Silicon Valley. The program offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and researchers to access a global ecosystem of scholars, investors, and mentors, thereby accelerating the development and adoption of blockchain technology.

Sortium joins a growing list of companies and organizations that have participated in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator program, including AnChain, Bitmark, PlayTable, Plasm Network, Web3 Foundation, Algorand Foundation, Tezos Foundation, and Ripple. The program provides a range of resources and support to help these companies and organizations advance their technology and bring their solutions to market.

For more information about Sortium, please visit them at www.sortium.com .

About Sortium

Sortium empowers users with the full capabilities of a professional game and virtual production team through its innovative Sortium AI platform. As the creative director, simply instruct your AI Assistant using natural language, and watch your imagination come to life. Sortium, a trailblazing Generative AI & Web3 tech provider, revolutionizes gaming and virtual production by harnessing generative artificial intelligence, Web3, and dynamic private economic systems to create unparalleled experiences and true ownership of tokenized content.

Pioneering advancements in Entertainment, Artificial Intelligence, Simulation, and web3, Sortium transforms how enthusiasts engage with and own their digital assets, making blockchain technology accessible to all. Trusted by renowned brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, MLB, UEFA, and Topps, Sortium's founders excel in crafting tailored web3 platforms, propelling these brands into the future of digital interaction, ownership, and community. Explore the potential of Sortium at www.sortium.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sortium