Winter Park Ophthalmology Joins Ascend Vision Partners

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners (AVP) has announced a partnership with Winter Park Ophthalmology, adding another premier eye care practice to their network.

"Teaming with AVP is one of the best decisions I've made in championing patient care," Dr. Kurzon said.

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Rebecca Kurzon and her outstanding staff to our top-tier ophthalmic platform," Chad Tomlinson, the chief development officer at Ascend Vision Partners, said.

Under the partnership, AVP performs the business functions for the practice, including legal and regulatory compliance, insurance negotiations, human resources, IT, finance, marketing, legal guidance and more. Alleviating the practice of sometimes burdensome business operations will allow the clinicians to provide more patient-focused care.

"My patient-first mantra fits perfectly with Ascend Vision Partners' mission," Dr. Kurzon said. "Teaming with AVP is one of the best decisions I've made in championing patient care."

Kurzon and her team are backed by AVP's Chief Medical Officer and Clinical Governance Board, a leadership group of renowned ophthalmologists who share their expertise to achieve the highest standard of care across the network of practices.

"Recognized as a leading eye care group both regionally and nationally, Ascend Vision Partners strives to deliver exceptional patient care," Dr. Brad Foster, the organization's chief medical officer, said.

"We invest in the latest technology, hire the best and brightest doctors and secure a highly talented executive leadership team to build a differentiated model for eye care delivery," Dr. Foster continued.

Winter Park Ophthalmology joins Magruder Eye Institute, Robson Eye Institute, Lakeside Surgery Center, EyeCare Optical, Cohn Eye Center and R&E Optical, representing the gold standard of eye care throughout Central Florida.

The AVP network is poised for strategic and steady growth to partner with other highly regarded and well-established eye care practices throughout the southeastern U.S.

Chicago Pacific Foundation, a strategic healthcare investment fund of Chicago, Ill., is the equity partner of Ascend Vision Partners.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at http://www.ascendvision.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, and AI and tech enabled healthcare services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

