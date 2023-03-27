Rhombus Partners With Lumeo To Enhance Physical Security Capabilities With Advanced Video Analytics

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise physical security, today announced a new partnership with Lumeo, a designer of computer vision solutions. The partnership will enable Rhombus to offer its customers an enhanced layer of security by integrating Lumeo's powerful video analytics software with Rhombus' robust physical security platform.

The integration will allow Rhombus' customers to gain deeper insights into their physical security by leveraging Lumeo's cutting-edge video analytics capabilities. This advanced technology will enable additional features within the Rhombus Console such as crowd detection, queue length measurement, fire detection, and others, providing more extensive and detailed information for investigations and alerts.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Lumeo," said Garrett Larsson, CEO of Rhombus. "With the integration of Lumeo's advanced video analytics software, we're able to offer our customers a new layer of security that was previously unavailable. By combining Lumeo's technology with our own, we're able to provide businesses with a complete physical security solution that's both powerful and easy to use."

The partnership between Rhombus and Lumeo is a testament to the companies' commitment to providing the highest level of physical security for businesses across the globe. By working together, the two companies can provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the growing security needs of businesses today.

"We're thrilled to partner with Rhombus," said Devarshi Shah, CEO of Lumeo. "Rhombus is known for their innovative physical security solutions, and we're excited to bring our video analytics technology to their solution. With our technology integrated into Rhombus' software, businesses can rest assured that their physical security needs are being met with the highest level of technology available."

The collaboration between Rhombus and Lumeo presents a holistic centralized monitoring solution that provides robust video surveillance analytics suitable for businesses of all magnitudes. Regardless of whether it is a commercial central station, a security service entity, or a global enterprise, this partnership will enhance security and utilize video data to provide practical and valuable information.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a cloud physical security platform designed to bring greater intelligence, security, and productivity to enterprise organizations. Rhombus delivers NDAA-compliant smart cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations under a single pane of glass to help organizations improve safety and streamline operations.

Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com.

About Lumeo

Lumeo is headquartered out of Oakland, CA, and fueled by a vision to transform how the world sees video. Lumeo is the first and only 'no-code' video analytic platform that empowers solution providers with the ability to create and deliver custom analytics in minutes–with no technical skills needed. Using drag-and-drop tools, pre-built analytic building blocks, ready-to-use AI models, and APIs, Lumeo lets providers instantly add AI-powered analytics to their own solution or extend existing VMS and camera installations to increase revenue and bottom line. Lumeo's cloud-managed analytics can run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model so you can optimize for convenience or cost. Learn more at www.lumeo.com.

