Tershara Matthews Joins WSP USA as Offshore Wind Policy Leader

As a senior vice president and national leader for the firm's Earth and Environment business, Matthews will build upon her experience with the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Tershara Matthews as U.S. offshore wind policy lead for Earth and Environment.

Tershara Matthews/U.S. Offshore Wind Policy Lead (CNW Group/WSP USA) (PRNewswire)

In this role, Matthews is developing a variety of offshore, energy, restoration, infrastructure and other environmental projects; promoting strong regulatory and stakeholder outreach with a business development emphasis on offshore wind and energy transition; and collaborating within the organization to support a full life cycle approach to offshore wind. She will serve as a leader for offshore wind initiatives in the Gulf Coast and support additional offshore wind efforts in other parts of the country.

With more than 14 years of regulatory experience, Matthews served as a supervisory program management specialist for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) office in New Orleans, as well as a former senior leader with the BOEM office in the Gulf of Mexico. She helped set clear and concise program objectives in these roles, including development of the agency's first programs for the Gulf of Mexico region, and earned the Supervisor of the Year Award during her time at BOEM.

"Tershara brings a proven record of accomplishments in leading internal workflow processes while strengthening program awareness and delivering cost effective solutions," said Sara Mochrie, WSP power market director and senior vice president. "We are eager to implement her successful practices to strengthen WSP's overall offshore wind approach."

Matthews is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana with a bachelor's degree and the University of Southern Mississippi with a master's degree in public health. She is based in WSP's New Orleans office.

About WSP USA

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP USA brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 15,500 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WSP USA