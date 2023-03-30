O.W.L. Launches New xSource AI Software Solution at ISC West in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC West 2023: Observation Without Limits (O.W.L.) is revolutionizing the security protection and monitoring industry through its partnership with Megh Computing and launching its new product, xSource. This software is a multi-source decision intelligence solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to give critical infrastructure organizations more actionable situational awareness than previously available. xSource enables users to respond more effectively and faster to potential threats without false alarms.

"Data doesn't equal intelligence," said Tom Gates, O.W.L. president. "Both are required to be faster and more accurate. xSource is designed to help mitigate the workload of the security professional and tell the operator the meaning of threats happening in real time and not just that something is happening. Gone are the days when security operators frantically try to discern the meaning of data from multiple, stove-piped systems."

xSource uses AI to analyze, draw inferences and make intelligent decision recommendations across multiple data streams regardless of their origin. The actionable insights provided by xSource result from the product's contextual analytics, which provides a more complete and accurate understanding of available security data by analyzing the context in which the data was created. Continuous training of xSource AI models ensures the system will continually adapt and improve based on the latest information, trends and patterns.

"We're pleased to work with O.W.L. to integrate Megh's Open Analytics platform with O.W.L.'s radars to unlock actionable insights from existing cameras and sensors and provide a new level of intelligence and efficiency for organizations," said P.K. Gupta, Megh Computing CEO. "xSource is built on a platform that can create notifications based on alerts defined across different streams from cameras and/or sensors using an advanced contextual analytics engine to support various use cases."

O.W.L. also is showcasing other product offerings, including the new GA7360 3D Digital Radar, at the annual ISC West. This conference is the U.S.'s leading comprehensive and converged security trade event, where attendees network with thousands of security and public safety professionals.

