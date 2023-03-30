ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedvision, the definitive auto entertainment network, today announced that it is now available as a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear channel on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. Freevee customers now can stream titles from Speedvision's lineup of blue-chip vehicle entertainment that is diverse, compelling and an established draw.

The network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution, Speedvision returned in October 2022 with the high-octane programming that made it the standard against which all other vehicle media is measured. As a recognized network brand that originated the automotive lifestyle genre in the 90s, Speedvision delivers a signature combination of highly entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values, making it the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers.

"Launching Speedvision on Amazon Freevee is further evidence of our rapid growth from providing highly attractive content to advertisers and our enormous auto passionate audience," said Robert Scanlon, President and CEO of Speedvision. "The Speedvision FAST Channel now available on Amazon Freevee represents a go-to content sources for our viewers, so we're extremely pleased to give them the gold-standard automotive programming they want, where they want it."

Speedvision boasts a premium library of more than 500 content hours spanning any vehicle powered by an engine. From car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming; the network features titles including Graveyard Carz, AmeriCarna, Stacey David's Gearz, and Two Guys Garage, as well as motorcycle and aviation series. Speedvision also boasts a roster of well-known talent and experts, including Wayne Carini, Bill Goldberg, Mark Worman, Stacy David, Ant Anstead, Ray Evernham, and more.

Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

About Speedvision

Speedvision is the definitive automotive entertainment and lifestyle brand resurrected in 2022 to serve the passion of millions of vehicle enthusiasts. With more than 500 hours of premium content featuring lean-forward storytelling, iconic hosts, and industry-standard production values, Speedvision is the ultimate destination for the absolute best in automotive, motorcycle, aviation, and boating content. Available at no cost as a free ad-supported television network, SPEEDVISION represents an optimal opportunity for advertisers to intersect directly with a deeply engaged viewership composed of authentic vehicle aficionados.

Speedvision is led by President and CEO, Robert Scanlon, an accomplished media industry leader with decades of experience in racing competition and automotive production. Scanlon's past positions include head of motorsports at ESPN and ESPN2, co-founder of the original Speedvision, creator/president of Velocity (now MotorTrend) for Discovery Inc., and senior production at ABC Sports. Scanlon has been recognized with 9 National Sports Emmy Awards, including Best Live Sports Series for coverage of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and Formula One.

Branding and promotional services provided by creative content studio AlterEgo. To find out how to watch SPEEDVISION, go to SpeedvisionNetwork.com. Visit SpeedvisionNetwork.com for more information on network programming, information on how to watch SPEEDVISION and to sign up for email updates. SPEEDVISION is @speedvisiontv on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

