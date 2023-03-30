Stardock Announces Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

An array of new features and improvements include brand-new civilizations, Terror Star Units, improved systems, and much more

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock, a leading developer of 4X strategy and simulation games, announced Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, the latest installment in their acclaimed Galactic Civilizations franchise today.

In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization, tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels.

"We are thrilled with the new additions Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova brings to the genre," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "From a combat system that features starship classes, to graphics engine improvements, and multiplayer mode, players will be able to immerse themselves in a vast and complex universe unlike anything they've seen before."

Some of the new and improved features of Supernova include an updated combat system, Terror Stars that can destroy entire stars and the surrounding planets and ships with a single shot, new alien civilizations to play as or against, a new culture progression system, and a new research system with breakthrough technologies.

In addition, Supernova also features an improved diplomacy system with more complex negotiations and alliances, a streamlined galaxy setup system, enhanced modding capabilities, and an improved graphics engine for stunning visuals.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova is coming soon. To join the mailing list and to learn more, visit the official website at www.galciv4.com/supernova.

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

