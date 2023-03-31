iFLYTEK Addresses Chronic Water Shortages in Historic City of Yulin

HEFEI, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to alleviate chronic water shortages, iFLYTEK has partnered with the city of Yulin to form the Longyun Irrigation District. The company has led the development of AI-enabled digital infrastructure to support the Longyun Irrigation District development to ensure effective water resource management.

Yulin, a city with more than 1,000 years of history, faces chronic water shortages during the dry season. It is impacted by the monsoon cycle, but its growing population and industrialization have put heavy demand on its water supply.

To address the city's increasing water demands and promote its economic and social development, the Longyun Irrigation District Project will encompass nearly 150 square miles and incorporate agricultural irrigation, regional water management, and industrial water supply. The project is expected to significantly expand irrigation coverage, restore past infrastructure, and improve regional resource management. It will include building three new reservoirs in Panlong, Zhongganling, and Yunliang; construction of new diversion canals, water main pipes, branch pipes, and pumping stations; and continued work on water-use efficiency upgrades to the existing canal system—benefiting over 2 million people.

iFLYTEK is outfitting the infrastructure with artificial intelligence technology to launch a smart irrigation area to enable real-time monitoring, visual data, and other management tools.

Specific capabilities iFLYTEK will bring to the Longyun Irrigation Project include:

Real-time Resource Monitoring: Using AI, the Project will enable accurate real-time system monitoring, process tracking, intelligent solution dispatching, and effective resource distribution to create 'water supply on demand'. The automatic hydrological forecasting system, water level and flow monitoring system, a video monitoring system will empower effective utility management

Comprehensive Digital Management : The forecasting system will be paired with system-wide water resource monitoring, early drought warning, and an irrigation system monitoring platform. Meanwhile, spatial, usage, and customer data will be fully integrated for seamless operations.

Efficient Coordination: A modern and comprehensive decision-making command center will be built to support emergency dispatching and allow for collaborative responses to any system issue.

iFLYTEK will continue to further the integration of next-generation information technologies with water conservancy services and facilitate the digital transformation of water conservancy efforts. Through AI, the Longyun Irrigation District is expected to achieve complete water sufficiency.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

