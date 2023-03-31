Infinix Launches HOT 30 Series in Collaboration with Free Fire to Showcase an Enhanced Gaming Experience

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launches the HOT 30 series worldwide, consisting of the HOT 30 and HOT 30i models. The series has undergone significant upgrades to its processor, screen, fast charging, and video features. In collaboration with Free Fire, one of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide, Infinix has customized the series for an immersive gaming experience, enhancing both software and hardware dimensions.

The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire further enhances gaming entertainment through joint tuning and delivers a thrilling and competitive gaming experience to a young and fashionable audience. To promote the spirit of "BOOYAH NOW", both parties will hold several activities, including a TikTok challenge that will encourage users to share their in-game highlights and stimulate creativity.­

"Infinix understands the needs of the younger generation and prioritizes the combination of product performance with in-depth game entertainment in its HOT series, which resonates with young consumers globally. This aligns well with Free Fire's global pool of players. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire goes beyond product innovation to cultivate an entertainment lifestyle for young people. Together, they aim to establish deeper connections with young people worldwide through innovative products and creative co-branding activities, encouraging them to 'play together' and experience the joy of competition brought by the new HOT 30 series." - Eric Zheng, HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

Taking Mobile Gaming to the Next Level

The HOT 30 is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience, powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 eight-core processor. With two strong ARM Cortex A75 cores and a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz, it ensures smooth gameplay. In addition, Infinix's self-developed memory expansion technology can double memory efficiency from 8GB to 16GB, enabling quick game startup and multitasking. The 6.78-inch screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and DRE dark area enhancement technology. It also has a maximum brightness of 600nit, allowing users to play in outdoor sunlight with a clear view of the screen.

Infinix's collaboration with Free Fire showcases the enhanced technology of the HOT 30, which adds intelligent sensing load scenarios and phased matching cooling strategies to stabilize the game under high image quality and high frame rate conditions. The Co-branded HOT 30 has also undergone exclusive customization, including wallpapers, icon widgets and sound effects to enhance user experience. Additionally, the phone features a unique AR self-portrait playing method using the rear and front camera, allowing users to create interesting self-portraits with Free Fire game characters for more fun.

Infinix and Free Fire's partnership goes beyond the phone's system, extending to unique customized packages that offer additional benefits to gamers, such as customized phone cases, card pins, hats, and stickers. The HOT 30 features a thin and light design with a glass-like texture which is smooth to the touch. It also has 33W super fast charging and a 5000mAh battery for long battery life, a 50-megapixel camera with enhanced night scene effect, and DTS dual speakers for surround dynamic sound.

The Infinix X Free Fire Creative Activities

Free Fire is a highly popular tactical and competitive mobile battle royale game that has been in operation since 2017. The title continues to be one of the top ranking games globally. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire marks a new stage of development, with plans for joint marketing activities, including a TikTok Challenge where players can upload their game highlights and stand to win mobile phone prizes. Infinix and Free Fire will also hold a Co-Lab theme collection activity, inviting users to create wallpapers for the HOT 30. More details on activities will be shared on the official Infinix social media channels.

The HOT 30 series falls within a very competitive price range that allows young people around the world to experience a high-quality and inexpensive gaming phone. It delivers a bright high-definition game screen and fast charging, making it a great option for mobile gamers.

Availability

More details on availability and pricing will be shared on Infinix regional websites and social media channels.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with first in class technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

