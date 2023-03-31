A New Sustainable Luxury Hotel Experience Gaining Momentum: InterContinental Kaohsiung Garners Recent Interest

TAIPEI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Kaohsiung, a Taiwan-based luxury hotel under IHG Hotels & Resorts, has recently attracted significant interest from around the world with its novel sustainable luxury experience located in the heart of Kaohsiung.

InterContinental Kaohsiung_1 King Classic guest room (PRNewswire)

Long known as a popular travel destination in East Asia, Kaohsiung — Taiwan's largest port city and a major metropolitan area — was deemed as the world's best tourist city and a "blossoming cultural city" by the travel website Lonely Planet, in addition to the New York Times recognizing it as one of the world's 52 "places to love" of 2021.

The city is also a major hub for concerts and international music festivals, activities that have shone the spotlight on InterContinental Kaohsiung in recent months. Specifically, celebrities — including the Backstreet Boys, Westlife, and, most recently, Blackpink — have entrusted InterContinental Kaohsiung with their care while touring, taking to social media to thank the hotel for their stay.

A new experience in sustainability and smart luxury

Initially opened in 2021 to a bustling domestic travel market, InterContinental Kaohsiung is set within the tallest luxury residence in Taiwan — a testament to the heights of innovation in hospitality. It has already been recognized with 15 international awards since opening, and its concept merges three key elements:

"InterContinental Kaohsiung's unique blend of sustainability, smart technology, and curated design has already built a great deal of momentum and interest, and the recent buzz has helped reinforce this," notes IHG Area General Manager of Taiwan, Robbert Manussen. "We are thrilled by the success of this site and see it as illustrative of Taiwan's significant future potential."

Embracing the need to act locally and think globally, the hotel offers Porsche hybrid limousines, is building a farm-to-fork eco-friendly system by composting food waste, actively adjusts energy consumption, and offers recyclable amenities, in addition to sourcing goods from local merchants. It has 253 guest rooms, each of which are equipped with smart technology, including built-in digital voice controls and other intelligent technologies that bring a smooth modernity to the experience. For décor, each room is designed in classic Art Deco style, while the building's design itself is inspired by the Kaohsiung harbor and ocean background, symbolizing the interconnectedness of the world's continents.

In addition to blending these elements, the hotel prides itself on offering customized experiences and personalized service for guests.

Unlocking the best of Kaohsiung

Centrally located in the downtown area, InterContinental Kaohsiung is adjacent to key destinations such as the Kaohsiung Exhibition Hall, Municipal Library, Pop Music Center, and Port Travel Center, giving visitors quick, convenient access to everything the city has to offer. In terms of concerts and music festivals, the upcoming Megaport Festival in early April will draw the popular Taiwanese band Mayday, singer A-Mei, and other musicians to the city for fans to experience live. For other leisure-seekers, the city offers a diverse cultural heritage, showcased in regular art and design exhibitions, as well as art fairs for local craftsmen. For business, the city has a strong commitment to technology, aiming to become the core of Taiwan's industries surrounding 5G, AIoT, and Smart City.

Book Early And Save

An Advance Saver Member Exclusive Rate is currently available under the IHG One Rewards program, allowing members to enjoy up to 20% off when booking 5 days in advance and providing points on a stay at InterContinental Kaohsiung. For more information, please visit https://ic-kaohsiung.com/kearlybird.

InterContinental Kaohsiung-Hotel exterior night view (PRNewswire)

InterContinental Kaohsiung-Rooms-2 King 2 Bedrooms Suite-Living Area (PRNewswire)

