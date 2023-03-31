SMG Continues its Strategic Growth with Launch of New Division.

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic growth, SMG Holdings LLC has announced the launch of a new division, SMG Clean™. SMG Clean™ will improve cleanliness with less cost and time by focusing on a wide range of janitorial services including both reactive and reoccurring support that includes preventative maintenance, specialty, and window cleaning for multi-site clients.

"Our ongoing vision is to integrate our core service capabilities to meet the growing needs of our valued clients," said Jason Menser, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "SMG Clean™ will complement the services being offered through SMG Facilities™ as well as align with SMG Energy's commitment to the environment".

Shannon Prato, Chief Executive Officer commented: "SMG has been extremely fortunate in successfully supporting large multi-site clients for nearly 30 years; we understand the space and have established a history of service excellence. We are in an excellent position to establish a new division that we feel addresses a current deficiency of providing quality, efficiency, and productivity of custodial cleaning and maintenance programs in the multi-site space."

SMG Clean™ is the janitorial division of SMG Holdings LLC, a privately held facility services, real estate and investment firm focused on integrated facilities management, energy and sustainability solutions and services, strategic sourcing, and procurement.

The move follows SMG's recent announcement of a new corporate headquarters in Red Bank, New Jersey.

SMG Clean™ will be exhibiting at the upcoming ConnexFM National Conference in Grapevine, Texas on April 2-5, 2023. ConnexFM is the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management and leading membership organization for facility managers and supplier professionals. Learn more at www.national.connexfm.com

SMG Clean™ delivers multi-site companies customized janitorial services provided by an established network of local, expert teams, all centrally managed through one point of contact. We partner with clients to establish and achieve savings and sustainability strategies while focusing on driving down costs, mitigating risk and improving overall operational performance. Learn more at www.SMGClean.com

SMG Facilities™ is an industry-leading, woman-owned, integrated facilities management (IFM) company committed to client success by providing comprehensive professional services and extensive expertise in facilities maintenance, construction, project management, disaster, and emergency response to multi-site businesses throughout North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Learn more at www.SMGFacilities.com

SMG Energy™ delivers multi-site companies customized energy and sustainability solutions that lower costs, manage risk, and improve brand position. We partner with clients to establish and achieve proven energy-saving and sustainability strategies (ex. decarbonization targets) while maintaining a unique focus on driving down energy spending, increasing visibility, and improving overall operational cost savings. Understanding our client's sustainability goals, cost drivers, and consumption profiles, we help to identify, analyze, and achieve sustainability and ESG metrics that meet their financial targets. Learn more at www.SMGEnergy.com

