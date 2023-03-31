Xiao-I Chairman Attends 2023 Boao Forum to Share Insights into Artificial Intelligence Development

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence enterprise in China, today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hui Yuan, attended the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 (the "Forum") in China's Hainan province from the 28th to 31st of March to share his insights into the development of artificial intelligence ("AI") and how to leverage advanced technologies to create a brighter future against volatilities and uncertainties.

This is the seventh time that Yuan has been invited to participate in the Forum. Earlier this month, Xiao-I went public on the Nasdaq Global Market through an initial public offering, launching its globalization strategy while continuously increasing investment in core technology research and development as well as international market development. This resonates with the Forum's plans to stimulate Asia's economic integration with the world's common development and actively promote dialogue and exchanges between China, Asia, and worldwide.

The Forum, regarded as the 'Davos of Asia,' is one of the region's most prestigious gatherings of business, government, and academia leaders. Li Qiang, Premier of China's State Council, attended the Forum's opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. Other participants at the Forum include Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire Patrick Achi, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund ("IMF") Kristalina Georgieva.

During the Forum, Yuan participated in a roundtable discussion for private entrepreneurs on the challenges and strategies surrounding "Going Global" amid globalization. He also shared his views at the subforums on "AI Empowers Beautiful Life" and "Next-Generation of the Internet," respectively.

"The long-term investment in AI and new integration among chips, bandwidth, computing power and data will lead to a golden decade for AI. As a result, every industry will gradually integrate AI, including call centers, architectural design, smart cities, healthcare, the industrial sector and agriculture, towards a new frontier with vast opportunities for AI companies," said Yuan. "In the next generation of the Internet, we believe everything can be digitized. We are currently transitioning from virtual-reality interaction to virtual-reality integration, with AI at the core of this worldwide transformation. Chinese technology companies ought to have the spirit and mindset of a craftsman with fearlessness to compete in the core track and hard technologies, especially in the core technologies for the Internet's next generation. As a Chinese high-tech enterprise, our advanced AI technologies enable us to empower a variety of industries and accelerate the high-speed development of the nations alongside China's 'Belt and Road' initiative. Going forward, we aim to build a high-tech 'Belt and Road,' where we can leverage our AI capabilities and expertise to enhance lives and further propel the world's development by embracing huge growth potential in AI development."

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sarah Gu

Phone: +1 5713269722

Email: ir@xiaoi.com

View original content:

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation