51Talk Online Education Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 6, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@51talk.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. 51Talk may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51Talk's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 51Talk's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 51Talk does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For further information:

51Talk Online Education Group

Investor Relations

davidchung@51talk.com

wangjinling@51talk.com



View original content:

SOURCE 51Talk Online Education Group