Sony Electronics Launches Immersive Open Back Monitor Headphones for Spatial Sound Creation

PARAMUS, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announced the MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones, designed for professional sound engineers and music creators. The headphones combine sound quality with long-lasting wear and reliability. Their open back design enables accurate reproduction of a wide sound field, making them a suitable option for mixing and mastering immersive spatial sound, such as 360 Reality Audio, as well as stereo sound with hi-resolution capability.

"With the rise in spatial sound and high quality streaming music services, we are seeing a professional demand for headphones that can adaptably address and enrich all of these immersive production needs," said Andy Munitz, Sr. Product Manager, Sony Electronics. "Sony's deep heritage in audio is on display with the introduction of the MDR-MV1, a flexible and stylish new option for studio or home use. The headphones prioritize comfort, showcase Sony's craftsmanship and provide long-term durability while offering sound engineers the ability to accurately reproduce sounds, as the artist intended them to be heard."

Sound Characteristics

The MDR-MV1 offers extended spatial sound reproducibility and accurate sound object positioning within a 360-degree space, as well as clear, hi-resolution, nuanced sound with a super-wide frequency range and accurate soundstage. The headphones' uniquely developed driver units provide ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80 kHz) with natural high frequencies. This makes it easier for professionals to capture localization, spaciousness and detailed changes in sound processing. The open back structure of the headphones reduces internally reflected sounds and eliminates acoustic resonances while accurately reproducing natural, rich spatial information and sounds. These robust features support their use in professional mixing and mastering environments while accommodating audio engineers' highest standards.

Comfort and Design

Engineered with comfort in mind, the MDR-MV1 feature breathable earpads and are intentionally lightweight, soft and fitted to provide a pleasant wearing experience, even after hours of use. The MDR-MV1 includes a high quality replaceable, detachable cable with machined aluminum connectors and a stereo mini-jack adapter for ease of use in a professional setting.

"To create great listening experiences for streaming and immersive audio, it's important for artists and studio professionals to have sound equipment tuned for these technologies," said Mike Piacentini, Mastering Engineer, Battery Studio, Sony Music Entertainment. "The MDR-MV1, developed by Sony's Headphone Engineering team in collaboration with Sony's Music engineers, provides creators mixing both in studios and at home with a new reliable reference point for modern sound design needs."

The MDR-MV1 will also work seamlessly alongside Sony's just announced 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME) service to free creators from space constraints and heighten reproduction abilities from virtually anywhere. The open back headphones are planned to be available in April 2023. See the new model showcased at NAMM 2023 in Anaheim, CA in Sony's booth, #15721, in the Pro Audio Hall.

