Teleperformance Makes Fortune List of '100 Best Companies to Work For' in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® have named Teleperformance operations in the U.S. among one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. This is the first year that Teleperformance U.S. operations has been named to this prestigious list, which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country.

It's the first year Teleperformance has been named to the Fortune List of '100 Best Companies to Work For' in the U,S.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as a dynamic and standout employer," said Mike Lytle, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance, U.S. operations. "Our leadership team has worked tirelessly to create a dynamic, inclusive and supportive work environment that acknowledges the unique strengths each of our associates has in delivering amazing experiences for our clients and their customers."

Teleperformance provides global digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer experiences that are simpler, faster and safer for clients and their customers. Teleperformance and its group of specialized services companies has more than 30,000 employees across the U.S. who are part of a global family of 410,000 employees worldwide. Nearly three-quarters of Teleperformance U.S. employees work from home.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is highly competitive and is based on an analysis of survey responses from Teleperformance employees across the U.S. and North America, including employees for Teleperformance, Health Advocate, LanguageLine Solutions, AllianceOne and Senture. Together, the group of companies serving the U.S. were assessed on how well they create a strong employee experience through programs and practices that supported employee well-being, inclusion, purpose, listening and care wherever their employees are.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is just one of the latest workplace accolades Teleperformance has received. The company was named among the World's Best Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. It also was named to PEOPLE's annual list of 100 Companies that Care for 2022.

Teleperformance in the U.S. is currently hiring more than 7,000 positions across the country. Positions range from full- to part-time, with day and evening shifts available. Interested candidates can visit teleperformance.com/en-us/careers/ to apply.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

