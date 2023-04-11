TURN UP THE VIBE! RED STRIPE LAUNCHES NEW CANNED RUM DRINKS IN TIME FOR SUMMER

The Iconic Jamaican Brand Does its Thing, Expanding its Portfolio for the First Time to Include a Rum-based Offering

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is around the corner, and this year we are maad about rum! Red Stripe announced that it is rolling out new canned rum cocktails that deliver tropical vibes and authentic flavor. Red Stripe Rum Drinks are all about attitude and high energy, giving a head nod to those who express themselves freely, fully, and fabulously. The new cocktails signal Red Stripe's unprecedented venture beyond beer, perfect for unleashing the island spirit in us all.

Red Stripe USA (PRNewswire)

Red Stripe Rum Drinks are crafted with real Caribbean rum, mango and lime juice and natural flavors. Made with the next generation in mind, the new cocktails are available in two flavors as bold as they are:

Red Stripe Rum Punch : A refreshingly sweet and vibrant tropical flavor

Red Stripe Rum Mojito: A refreshing and smooth classic citrusy flavor

"The spirit-based cocktail segment is the fastest growing category within the beer, wine and spirits industry, and with our latest Red Stripe rum innovation, we are able to tap into this trend, and introduce this iconic brand to a new generation of consumers," says Oscar Martinez, Senior Director Marketing & Innovation at HEINEKEN USA. "The Red Stripe Rum Drinks perfectly embody the vibrant spirit of Jamaica, and signal a venture beyond beer, no shaker required."

Red Stripe Rum Drinks will be rolling out in Florida and select markets across the northeast starting now through the spring. Containing an ABV of 5.9%, both flavors come in packs of slim 12-oz. cans. Serve it up however you like! For more information and to find a product near you visit: https://us.redstripebeer.com/.

About RED STRIPE

Red Stripe was first brewed in Jamaica in 1928. Dubbed the Great Jamaican Beer, Red Stripe has earned the distinction of having 16 Monde Selection Awards for Quality, among numerous other awards. In addition to the world-famous Red Stripe® Lager Beer, the portfolio includes Red Stripe's latest innovation, Red Stripe Rum Drinks – new canned rum cocktails available in Red Stripe® Rum Punch and Red Stripe® Rum Mojito. Red Stripe is the trading name of Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Limited in which HEINEKEN holds the majority shares. Founded by Eugene Desnoes and Thomas Geddes in 1918, D&G celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018. For news and updates, follow us on Instagram @RedStripeUSA, or visit www.redstripebeer.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, Heineken® Silver – a new lower-carb, lower-cal beer, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

Red Stripe® Rum Punch and Red Stripe® Rum Mojito. (PRNewswire)

