Concussion Alliance Launches the Most Comprehensive Evidence-Based Set of Concussion Resources for College Students and Administrators

These new, free resources fill a gap for college students and administrators who lack support in managing non-sport-related concussions, which make up the majority of injuries on college campuses.

ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the more than 19 million students attending US post-secondary educational institutions each year, one in 75 sustain a concussion. The majority of these are not sport-related, yet sport-related mechanisms and contexts dominate research and the concussion return-to-learn protocols at the college level. There is a clear need for non-sport-specific, concussion-specific resources for college students navigating social and academic life with concussion. The impacts on mental health, academics, and social life can be significant.

Concussion Alliance has developed a concussion resource for college students to address this gap. To maximize relevancy, we have engaged with collegiate stakeholder groups, including students who experienced concussions while in college, a disability peer leader, a varsity sports team captain, and college administrators. Concussion Alliance's resources address the issue from both sides, providing information and guides to students and faculty.

Concussion Alliance presented a poster about these unique concussion management and education resources for students, educators, and administrators at the 14th World Congress on Brain Injury in Dublin on April 1.

These resources include in-depth information about academic adjustments and accommodations, peer support systems, social life, self-advocacy, and more–and also provides a unique Return-To-Learn (RTL) protocol for students with all-cause concussion that draws from leading sport-related concussion RTL plans. College Students' RTL resources include three downloadable PDFs: our Return-to-Learn Plan, a Concussion & Accommodations Guide for Educators, and an Accommodations Guide for Students.

The Return-to-Learn resources are available now. For more information on these resources, visit ConcussionAlliance.org/college-students .

About Concussion Alliance:

ConcussionAlliance.org has the most comprehensive, evidence-based concussion resources for patients and advocates online. Concussion recovery begins with education; we're here to ensure patients and caregivers know what to do next.

We are a science-based concussion education and advocacy nonprofit meeting the diverse needs of concussion patients and educating providers on current research and recommendations.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit under the fiscal sponsorship of CascadiaNow.

Contact: Conor Gormally, cg@concussionalliance.org

