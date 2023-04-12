Happsy Launches Major Earth Day Sale With 15% Off Plus Free Pillows

Happsy helps people detox their sleep, protect the planet – and save money, too.

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happsy, makers of the certified organic bed-in-a-box, just announced its Earth Day sale with 15% off organic mattresses and sleep accessories with promo code EARTH15. The sale also includes free organic pillow(s) with every mattress purchase.

Happsy Organic Mattresses & Bedding Logo (PRNewswire)

During the sale, ethically minded shoppers can save up to $254 on Happsy's organic mattress with a conscience.

During the sale, ethically minded shoppers can save up to $254 on Happsy's organic mattress with a conscience, meaning that they can purchase an Earth-friendly mattress containing no chemicals known to cause harm to people or planet. Happsy's "hard pass" list includes flame retardants, polyurethane foam, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives and more.

The same organic and non-toxic standards apply to the free GOTS certified organic pillows ($59 value each) included with mattress purchases. All Happsy sleep products work in harmony with people's health by providing comfort that contours to the body for a supportive sleep.

The sustainable brand delivers 100% certified organic mattresses straight to the customer's door, and their partnership with Load Up provides a discount on responsible mattress removal for the discarded mattress. Happsy mattresses come with a 120-night, risk-free sleep trial, free shipping and free returns.

Happsy is a committed member of 1% for the Planet donating one percent (or more) of annual gross mattress sales to approved environmental organizations. They are also a proud member of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that collect resources to fund and advocate for protecting North America's nature.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE®. Handcrafted in the U.S. using sustainably sourced domestic and imported materials, Happsy products are made without polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives, flame retardants or toxic chemicals. In addition, all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC® certified. Happsy is a member and supporter of 1% for the Planet, The Conservation Alliance, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

