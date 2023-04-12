Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Xoxodays Compass to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday today announced the availability of Compass in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Xoxoday customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Xoxodays Compass is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Xoxoday Compass is an incentive and commission management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform commissions, their largest sales expense, into a business growth driver. Xoxoday Compass helps Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission structures. With game-like elements, rewards, communication, and analytics capabilities, sales leaders can effectively engage and motivate their revenue-driving teams. Compass works across different industries, supporting multiple use cases, from Banking to Financial Services, Insurance, Logistics, FMCG, and SaaS - to name a few.

Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday, said, "We are committed to helping our customers modernize the sales commission process by offering a cutting-edge, AI-led sales commission management solution. By getting listed on the Azure Marketplace, we are making it easier for our customers to access various cloud software and leverage automation to maximize business outcomes."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Xoxoday Compass to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients, across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 270-member strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, New Delhi.

