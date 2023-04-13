240+ Scrabble Experts Heading to Las Vegas for World Championship

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPA celebrates National Scrabble Day on April 13th by welcoming the 240th registrant to its Double Down in Las Vegas event, consisting of 10,000 games in nine competitions over two weeks in July to determine the new North American and world champions.

"Ever since I can remember, I always wanted to qualify for the World Championships in something," said Allen Pengelly of Waterloo, Canada, "Now to study some more so that I don't embarrass myself!"

The North American competitions, expected to attract 350 players from most U.S. states and Canadian provinces and many foreign countries, take place on July 14-20, and feature a top prize of $10,000. The invitational World English-language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) Championship follows on July 21-26, drawing the top 100 players globally and some lucky last-minute qualifiers, also for a $10,000 top prize.

NASPA CEO John Chew said, "A game that started in the United States 75 years ago and captivated the world is finally coming home this summer to where it all began."



Event registration will remain open until June 30th. Both events will be streamed online, but all competition will take place in person under official tournament rules.

Since 2009, NASPA has been the governing body for over 10,000 competitive Scrabble players in the United States and Canada.

SCRABBLE is a trademark of Hasbro, Inc. in the USA and Canada, and of Mattel, Inc. elsewhere. NASPA and its activities are neither endorsed by nor affiliated with Hasbro or Mattel.

