Marathon Capital Hires Iain Watson to Lead Growth in Canada

Industry Veteran to Lead Firm Growth Within Canada's Clean Energy Industry

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Capital, LLC ("Marathon Capital"), a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm to the clean and sustainable energy sectors, today announced that Iain Watson has joined the firm as Country Manager of its Canadian operations. Mr. Watson was most recently the Head of Power & Utilities at National Bank Financial and brings 20+ years of advisory experience to Marathon Capital, including sector specific expertise across the infrastructure and clean energy sectors.

Based in Calgary, Mr. Watson will lead Marathon Capital's growth within one of the most important clean energy markets in the world. His on the ground presence will extend the firm's leading independent strategic advisory services to this growing market. Marathon Capital has advised on several notable transactions within Canada, while serving a global base of institutions and corporations navigating sustainable global energy, infrastructure, and technology markets.

"Canada has made substantial progress towards the clean energy transformation and is a robust market we've been well-acquainted with having grown our presence across North America, Europe and Asia," said Ted Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Capital. "We look forward to tapping into Iain's deep expertise within the Canadian market and reestablishing ourselves among the country's diverse industry participants as we continue expanding our footprint across key global markets."

At National Bank Financial, Mr. Watson was responsible for primary account coverage and mandate origination with clients in the power, utilities, and clean technology industries, including global financial sponsors. Mr. Watson has advised clients on a variety of notable transactions across the broader clean energy sector, and also led financing initiatives for established issuers in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Prior to joining National Bank Financial, Mr. Watson held roles at Canaccord and RBC Capital Markets in Calgary, and SG Barr Devlin in New York City.

Mr. Watson added, "Marathon Capital has a well-established reputation globally as a leading advisor and I look forward to expanding their presence within the Canadian market as the transition towards clean energy continues to accelerate."

About Marathon

Over its more than two-decade history, Marathon Capital has emerged as the world's largest independent advisory bank serving the global sustainable energy, technology and infrastructure markets. Marathon Capital is known as a key thought leader in global energy transition and is consistently viewed as the most innovative bank across clean energy. Marathon Capital is a leading Clean Energy advisor as ranked by Bloomberg LP in its annual New Energy Finance League Tables from 2019 - 2021 and has been a multi-year winner of M&A Advisor of the Year by Power, Finance & Risk Magazine. Since inception, Marathon Capital has been engaged by its clients and institutional counterparties across all clean energy sectors. The Company has strong, established relationships with both strategic and financial institutional investors located throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Marathon Capital operates from its global headquarters in Chicago, IL, and offices in New York, Houston, San Francisco, London, as well as representative offices in Calgary, São Paulo, and Madrid.

