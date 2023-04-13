Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that in connection with the hiring, announced on April 10, 2023, of Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D., as President, Head of Research and Development, Dr. Gallagher received an inducement award to purchase up to 250,000 shares of common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share of $19.35, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 10, 2023 and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Dr. Gallagher's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates. Syndax's Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Dr. Gallagher's employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

