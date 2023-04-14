Baseus Unveils its Key Series at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, a leading brand in consumer electronics, is unveiling new products under its brand name "Baseus" at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show. This fair provides a platform for Baseus to showcase their key product series and gain industry insights, as well as increase brand awareness and identify potential partners for future collaborations. This is the first offline exhibition in three years due to the pandemic, with increased domestic and international participation, including overseas partners.

PowerCombo Tower Series — Power to Safe, Combo to Life

The Baseus 65W GaN Power Strip with Retractable USB-C Cable packs a powerful punch with advanced GaN and BPS (Baseus Power Split) technology, making it both compact and efficient. With 3 ports sharing 65W output, it can charge a phone and small devices simultaneously. Its retractable cable makes it easy to charge any USB-C device with a simple "Reach & Pull" move. Whether you're at home or work, this power strip is the ultimate solution for all your charging needs.

Baseus Bowie Series ANC Earbuds M2S — Immerse in Audio Bliss

The Baseus M2S earbuds promise an immersive audio experience, featuring BISA (Baseus Immersive Spatial-Audio) Technology that enhances stereo and provides a panoramic feel as if being at a live music event or movie theater. The earbuds are also powered by Baseus DCLL (Dual-Channel Low Latency) Technology, which synchronizes audio and video with latency as low as 0.06 seconds. BSC (Baseus Smart-Connect) Technology enables the earbuds to connect to two devices at once, allowing for seamless switching. Additionally, BRC (Baseus Rapid Charge) Technology provides 2 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging.

Baseus Flite Series Hub — Small But Professional

Hubs named after "Flite" prioritize privacy protection, featuring the One-Click HDMI Disconnect function that immediately stops screen sharing. Its intelligent detection chip ensures compatibility with your laptop, while its compact size and aluminum alloy body make it portable and durable. Despite its small form, the Flite hub offers a range of functions such as a 100W USB-C PD charging port, a single HDMI port that supports up to 4K@60Hz, USB 3.0 ports with transfer speeds of 5Gbps each, and a 1000Mbps Ethernet port, making it a versatile accessory for laptops.

Exhibition Information

Date: April 18th-21st, 2023

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo Station

Address: Airport Expo Blvd, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong

Hall No.: #6

Booth No.: 6Q29

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 bearing in mind "Simple for More," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. It integrates design, research and development, production and sales.

