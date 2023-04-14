Venterra Realty Named One of the 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada!

HOUSTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty is recognized as number 47 on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada List.

Last year's Canada Great Place to Work® survey captured the experience and sentiment of employees representing a half million individuals employed at hundreds of companies across the country. Venterra's Canadian team members participated in the survey for a second time, and, for a second time, their feedback has resulted in Venterra's ranking on the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list. Venterra's culture and people-first business model have been recognized multiple times by the institute, but, given that both of their Canada Great Place to Work™ surveys have resulted in Best Workplaces® wins, the achievement is particularly significant.

"We are proud that Venterra's 2022 team member survey has ranked us on Great Place to Work®'s list of Canada's Best Workplaces for a second year in a row alongside other well-respected companies. We thank our colleagues for their dedication to creating and maintaining the type of environment where Venterra team members are excited to come to work every day," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Venterra's recognition as a Great Place to Work illustrates our dedication to maintaining a rewarding work environment and highlights the key role our colleagues play in contributing to our positive company culture," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 44,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $11.8 billion Cdn in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $6.4 billion Cdn. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

