BlueGrace Logistics Cements International Footprint with Mexico Expansion Plans

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the U.S.'s largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers, today announced plans to expand cross-border service offerings with the establishment of its Mexico office. The location will provide support for an existing portfolio of shippers moving freight inter and intra Mexico beginning late 2023.

"As more companies look for nearshoring opportunities, BlueGrace is aligning itself with shippers' needs," said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. "Our customers are becoming less reliant on overseas suppliers and this next phase in BlueGrace's growth will help clear the path of least resistance getting their products to market."

Reports show 88 percent of U.S. based small and medium-sized businesses are reorganizing their supply chains to utilize suppliers in Mexico this year. In the wake of Mexico's accelerated nearshoring market, BlueGrace is positioning itself to become a transportation services gateway for the electronics, appliances, and automotive industries which rely heavily on semiconductors soon to be produced in higher quantities on U.S. soil, as well, CPG (consumer packaged goods) shippers, one of the company's largest market segments.

BlueGrace hired Jose Fernandez as Vice President, Mexico Country Manager to lead and amplify the company's vision to advance the logistics landscape and remain competitive on a global scale. Fernandez has successfully opened and managed a Mexican affiliate for Coyote Logistics, serving as Mexico Country Manager and Director of Mexico Business Strategy. Most recently, he served as Senior Manager Solutions, Logistics & Supply Chain Management Americas Region at DP World.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, BlueGrace has 10 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., and Mexico. The company serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

