CHEMTREC OFFERS HAZWOPER 8-HOUR REFRESHER TRAINING

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMTREC®, known for its 24/7 worldwide hazmat emergency response call center, has created a fully interactive HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher online training course that meets OSHA's 29 CFR 1910.120 requirements.

"Our customers and other industry professionals were asking us to develop a HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher course," said Bruce Samuelsen, CHEMTREC's Chief Executive. "There was a growing need for a training that kept users engaged while still providing high quality content. We developed our course with this in mind," he continued.

OSHA regulations state that workers need to refresh their existing 24-hour or 40-hour Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Standard (HAZWOPER) certification every 12 months to stay up-to-date and review safety practices related to hazardous waste and hazardous materials operations.

The CHEMTREC course includes the materials required by OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120. Users will learn a variety of topics, such as personal protective equipment, decontamination, confined space entry, hazard communication, and emergency and fire preparedness.

"CHEMTREC's online training is different than other virtual trainings. Our courses are fully interactive, with knowledge checks throughout each section to keep the user engaged. We also allow the user to start, stop, and resume at any time so that training can fit easily into their everyday schedule," said Samuelsen.

While OSHA does not recommend, approve, certify, or endorse individual training programs, CHEMTREC's program is gold standard and meets the requirements for HAZWOPER 8-hour Refresher training.

CHEMTREC's virtual courses make it easier than ever to stay up to date on required training certifications. All of CHEMTREC's courses are available to take at the user's own pace. When a user completes the course, they will receive a printable certificate and wallet card for their records.

Learn more about the HAZWOPER 8-Hour Refresher course and CHEMTREC's other training at hazmatsafetytraining.com or email training@chemtrec.com.

[i] 29 CFR 1910 mandates training for employees exposed to hazardous substances, health hazards, or safety hazards. The level of training the employer must provide depends on the role the employee will play. It remains the employers' responsibility to determine the adequate level of training mandated by the CFR. CHEMTREC makes no representations or warranties that its training course(s) will satisfy the requirements for any employee.

CHEMTREC

Wherever hazardous materials are being stored, transported, and used, CHEMTREC is on hand to offer 24/7 support (in any language) to manage incidents. Operating globally and used by 30,000 organizations (public and private sector), CHEMTREC has offices and partners in major regions, on-the-ground knowledge of local regulations, understanding of local nuances, and appreciation of cultural sensitivities. CHEMTREC offers a suite of services along with its emergency response call center including safety data sheet solutions, hazmat training, consulting solutions, incident reporting, and lithium battery compliance. CHEMTREC is proud to contribute to the practice of safe handling and transportation of hazmat throughout the supply chain.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the multibillion-dollar business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products, technologies and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health, safety and security performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy addressing major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. ACC members and chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development, and are advancing products, processes and technologies to address climate change, enhance air and water quality, and progress toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

