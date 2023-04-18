Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates the Journeys of Women Surgeons with LIMITLESS

Women surgeons breaking the boundaries of leadership presented in partnership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society and the American Hernia Society (AHS)

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, supports women plastic surgeons and the development of current and future leaders in science, healthcare, and medicine with LIMITLESS, an ongoing initiative in partnership with American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society and the American Hernia Society. LIMITLESS was developed three years ago as a program to highlight women's achievements in plastic surgery while also providing education, mentorship and empowerment.

LIMITLESS logo (PRNewswire)

"Women surgeons are trailblazers and sharing their powerful stories can inspire future generations," said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "When Dr. Shuting Zhong came to us with the concept, Allergan Aesthetics partnered with these important societies to develop it into a platform to amplify these role models. Our hope is that one story shared will empower another one to begin and we will create a more equitable path forward for everyone."

LIMITLESS is a platform for storytelling and idea sharing where accomplished women surgeons offer empowering perspectives and encouragement to future women leaders in plastic surgery. The LIMITLESS initiative includes a docuseries on a dedicated YOUTUBE channel, a podcast series and the LIMITLESS Leaders Summit that provides in-person networking and collaboration.

"LIMITLESS provides encouragement to women in medical school, residency, and beyond," said LIMITLESS co-chair Anu Bajaj, MD. "We have an increasing number of women entering the surgical specialties, but biases and harassment still exist at every level. By providing a platform for discussion, sharing, and leadership training, we engage a wider audience on these issues and hope to empower generations of women to come."

The LIMITLESS platform offers compelling conversations among women plastic surgeons and their guests on a range of subjects including women plastic surgeons in the military, allyship, roundtables on career advancement and features of society presidents and women pioneers leaders like Dr. Lynn Jeffers, Dr. Andrea Pusic, and Dr. Camille Cash. The associated LIMITLESS podcast covers real-life topics and stories from women plastic surgeons tackling the demands of surgical careers, being mothers, and maintaining personal lives.

The annual LIMITLESS Leaders Summit is dedicated to promoting and breaking down barriers for early-career women plastic and general surgeons working to achieve leadership positions. This year's Summit will be held May 20-21 in Seattle, and it will feature engaging and inspiring speakers, breakout sessions and social activities to provide an unforgettable educational and networking experience.

Subscribe to the LIMITLESS YouTube channel to view content dedicated to highlighting women leadership in surgery.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. The aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, plastic surgery and regenerative medicine devices, body contouring, skin care products, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About The American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About The Aesthetic Society

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally. Visit our website: www.theaestheticsociety.org

About American Hernia Society

The American Hernia Society (AHS) is recognized as the worldwide authority on hernia surgery. The purpose of the Society is to advance the science and treatment of hernia and abdominal core health, and to promote the highest standards of professional skills and competence among surgeons who perform abdominal wall reconstruction. For more information, please visit us at www.americanherniasociety.org, and follow @AmericanHernia on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AbbVie