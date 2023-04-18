Chengdu Gears Up for 2021 FISU Games with 100 Days Left to Go

CHENGDU, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19, the press conference on preparations for the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games is to be officially held at the State Council Information Office of China. One hundred days later, namely on July 28, college athletes from around the world will gather in Chengdu, China, the Hometown of Giant Pandas, to compete in this event.

To ensure the success of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, Chengdu has built 13 new stadiums and renovated 36 venues. Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main venue for the FISU Games, consists of one stadium and three gymnasiums, including a Class-A stadium with a capacity of 40,000 people, an extra-large Class-A gymnasium with 18,000 seats, the Aquatics Centre, and the Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium. It will host the opening ceremony of the FISU Games, as well as gymnastics and swimming competitions and training, according to the Executive Committee of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games.

With Dong'an Lake Sports Park as the representative, all 49 newly built, renovated, or expanded venues for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games have reached the international competition standards for functional hardware and service software. Various test competitions have been successfully carried out in these venues over the past three years.

"The venue facilities for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games are of world-class standard," said Huang Yao Tang, Deputy Head of the Singaporean Delegation, as he praised the construction work of the venues at the Spring Conference of Heads of Delegation for the 2021 FISU Games in Chengdu this March.

All venues are now open to the local people to varying degrees, with a total of 76,300 hours of public access to the FISU Games venues in Chengdu in 2022, providing free or low-fee access to 5,094,800 person-times, and hosting 727 events of various kinds.

As the FISU Games approaches, the sports atmosphere in Chengdu is getting stronger and stronger. On April 15, the "2023 China - Chengdu Tianfu Greenway International Cycling Race" was held, with 18 teams from both home and abroad participating in the professional competitions, including more than 120 athletes from 12 countries and regions around the world. The open race and duathlon have attracted nearly 500 competitors from all over China.

The 106-kilometer-long ecological park around the city is an important part of Chengdu Tianfu Greenway. Since its opening in early 2022, it has sparked a wave of outdoor sports, including cycling, skateboarding, and running.

Sports-loving citizens of Chengdu have also actively participated in the preparations for the FISU Games, with millions of young people and enthusiasts in Chengdu signing up as volunteers. According to the Executive Committee of Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, 1,000 city volunteer service stations will be set up in areas around the FISU Games venues, event routes, park greenways, transportation hubs, and scenic areas in commercial districts, etc., during the FISU Games.

It is worth noting that sports have not only integrated into the city's lifestyle but also led to the development of all kinds of industries. Chengdu has applied 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, and other new technologies for venue management and spectator experience. Meanwhile, more than 1,700 new energy electric vehicles will be used as transportation support service vehicles for the FISU Games, accounting for more than 80 percent of all vehicles specially utilized for the competitions of the FISU Games.

Leonz Eder, Acting President of FISU, expressed his great expectations for the 2021 FISU Games: "Athletes will gain their unique experience at the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, and people will be captivated not only by the sports events but also by the education and research development for the Games as well as the rich culture of Chengdu."

