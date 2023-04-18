Sentinel U® Research Study Findings Reveal Virtual Simulation Products Improve Nursing Education Learning Outcomes

Data marks crucial step towards establishing virtual simulation's widespread use in nursing education.

WATERBURY, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released by Sentinel U® through its Sentinel U Nursing Simulation Research Grant (SUNSRG) program found virtual simulation, when combined with a standard nursing education curriculum, helped improve students' critical decision making, clinical judgment, skills confidence and exam scores.

Sentinel U Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel U) (PRNewswire)

The new insight comes at a critical time for the nursing industry as clinical opportunities become limited and seasoned nurses retire from mentorship positions, leaving new nurses ill prepared for the rigors of the profession.

"Virtual simulations have become increasingly important for filling the gap between nursing education and practical application," said Vice President of Healthcare Innovation at Sentinel U, Laura Gonzalez, Ph.D., APRN, CNE, CHSE-A, ANEF, FAAN. "While we've long known the benefits of virtual simulation, having this hard data gives clinical educators the support needed to establish precedence on a larger scale."

Six universities were awarded in-kind grants to conduct research using Sentinel U's virtual simulation products.

The proposals gathered data between January 2022 and January 2023 using a variety of research questions. Findings revealed that participants increased exam scores and demonstrated high confidence in communication, collaboration, professional accountability and critical thinking.

Now in its second cycle, SUNSRG seeks to measure virtual simulation's impact on advanced practice learners using Sentinel U's Advanced Practice Series®. Click here to read the full press release.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of healthcare simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgment and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 150,000 learner experiences worldwide. The company was named 2022 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards, a 2022 Gold winner of The Stevie® Awards for Best Virtual Learning Solution and received the 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for its rebrand campaign. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentinel U