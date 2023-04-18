Tamarack to Boost AI-Driven Portfolio Management Capabilities with Sandhills Global's Real-Time Asset Valuation Technology

LINCOLN, Neb., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global has announced a strategic partnership with Tamarack Technology, Inc., a software company that employs artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to deliver products and services designed to protect investments and improve portfolio performance for banks, lending institutions, and other entities within the equipment finance industry. Through the partnership, Tamarack will have access to real-time market value and asset valuation data from Sandhills' Value Insight Portal (VIP), which tracks values in the construction equipment, farm machinery, and transportation markets.

"Economic uncertainty and fluctuations in the equipment markets make it challenging for financial institutions to calculate residual values and make equipment financing decisions," said Mitch Helman, AuctionTime Sales Manager at Sandhills. "Financial institutions need to know equipment market values in real time, and Sandhills has that data. Our data is a perfect match for Tamarack and its customers."

Tamarack's suite of AI products was developed to enhance the productivity and revenue capabilities of equipment finance companies by leveraging both operational and market-level data. Using data from both inside and outside an equipment finance organization, the AI products automate decisions within underwriting, syndication, and funding.

"Rising interest rates and the threat of a recession have turned industry focus to asset quality and portfolio performance," said Scott Nelson, president and CDO at Tamarack Technology. "Sandhills Global's asset valuation products are the industry standard for assessing the economic status of asset values. The data we get from their Equipment Value Index gives us the ability to provide customers with real-time insights into how asset values are impacting their portfolios and the recommended actions to improve their performance."

The partnership will also give Tamarack's customers the ability to remarket equipment, trucks, and trailers, through Sandhills' auction platforms and marketplaces. These include AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, and Truck Paper, which serve as advertising solutions for sellers and easily accessible marketplaces for municipalities, construction firms, contractors, farming operations, transportation companies, owner-operators, and other buyers.

Tamarack Technology is a leading provider of AI-based automation and business intelligence software specifically designed for the equipment finance industry. For more than 20 years, Tamarack has helped lessors protect their investments, improve business performance, and provide customers with access to solutions that enhance financial results. The company's professional services help customers with technology integration, implementation and data migration for the leading industry portfolio management platforms. Tamarack's suite of AI products connects and integrates key ecosystem applications using historical and real-time data to automate burdensome manual processes, drive operational efficiency with better, faster decision-making, and improve organizational productivity.

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Its products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. The company's integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills' Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

