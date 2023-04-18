United Announces Largest South Pacific Expansion in Aviation History, Including New Direct Flight to Christchurch, New Zealand

United adds 40% more flights between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand next northern winter, including new non-stop service to Christchurch, new routes from L.A. to Brisbane and Auckland, and more flights from San Francisco to Brisbane and Sydney

United serves more destinations in Australia and New Zealand than all U.S. carriers combined

Next winter, United will have more flights and serve more destinations between the U.S. and Australia and the U.S. and New Zealand than any other carrier in the world

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announces the largest South Pacific network expansion ever to and from the continental U.S., including the first non-stop flight between San Francisco and Christchurch set to commence on December 1. United will be the only carrier to directly connect the U.S. and the South Island of New Zealand. With 66 flights between the US and Australia/New Zealand every week, United will operate nearly 40% more flights from the U.S. to Australia and New Zealand next northern winter versus last year.

The carrier is adding new direct flights from Los Angeles to Brisbane and Auckland and increasing service to the region from its San Francisco hub with daily flights to Brisbane, twice daily flights to Sydney and flying larger aircraft to Melbourne. And thanks to United's relationships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia, travelers can enjoy easy one-stop connections from these cities to more than 50 destinations in the region.

United already flies to more destinations in Australia and New Zealand than all other U.S. carriers combined, and now will have more flights and serve more destinations in the region from the U.S. than any other carrier in the world. Tickets are now on sale on the airline's mobile app and on United.com – just in time for customers to plan their trips for the region's peak winter season.

"This past winter, United enhanced our network and became the largest carrier to the South Pacific region. Now, this upcoming winter, we will expand even further," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "Our strong partnerships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia provide unparalleled connectivity, and with our historic expansion across five destinations in New Zealand and Australia, United is the clear choice for customers' travel to the region."

San Francisco – Christchurch, NZ*

Starting December 1, United will be the only airline to offer direct flights between the U.S. and New Zealand's South Island, with the first direct San Francisco-Christchurch service. United will fly this route three times weekly on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. United's new flight to Christchurch is part of the airline's broader expansion efforts in New Zealand and next winter, the airline will be nearly 70% larger in New Zealand than in 2019.

Los Angeles – Auckland*

Next winter, United will build on its position as the largest U.S. airline to Auckland, adding four weekly flights from Los Angeles. United is the only U.S. carrier to serve Auckland year-round with its existing service from San Francisco. United will fly its Los Angeles-Auckland route on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, starting October 28.

Los Angeles – Brisbane*

In winter 2022, United became the only airline to offer direct flights between Brisbane and San Francisco. On November 29, United will add to this service by adding three weekly Los Angles-Brisbane flights on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – becoming the largest carrier between the U.S. and Brisbane.

More Flights to Sydney and Brisbane

In addition to adding new flights to its schedule, United will also increase its flying from San Francisco to Brisbane and Sydney. Starting October 28, United will offer daily flights between San Francisco and Brisbane on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and will be able to fly nearly triple the number of customers to Brisbane from the US next winter than it did in 2022. The airline will also fly twice daily between San Francisco and Sydney on Boeing 777-300ERs starting October 28, offering more flights to Sydney from the U.S. than any other carrier.

More Seats to Melbourne

This past winter, United became the largest airline from the U.S. to Melbourne, increasing from ten to fourteen weekly roundtrip flights, with one daily flight from both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Starting October 28, United will deploy its largest airplane on flights between San Francisco-Melbourne. The 777-300ER will add nearly 100 daily seats to each departure. Compared to winter 2019, United will offer 65% more seats to Melbourne.

*flights subject to government approval

