3Pillar Global Welcomes New Chief Innovation Officer Pankaj Chawla

Chawla to expand horizontal and vertical solutions and offerings to support continued growth

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced the hiring of Pankaj Chawla as its first-ever Chief Innovation Officer to accelerate the company's continued growth and success.

Chawla will play a leading role in defining 3Pillar's future growth plans and innovation acceleration through the development of both horizontal and vertical service offerings. He will lead the efforts to evolve and expand 3Pillar's product and service lines with a focus on emerging technology and software trends in AI, Automation and Cloud.

"I am thrilled to have Pankaj join the team, bringing his deep knowledge of strategy, development, and creative solutions," said Mike Detwiler, 3Pillar Global's Chief Executive Officer. "I have had the pleasure of working with him for many years and have driven numerous successful product engineering services businesses with him. I am confident that his energy and focus will strengthen our team as he leads the development and acceleration of 3Pillar's long-term innovation strategy."

Chawla brings more than 25 years of experience in strategy, innovation, and business leadership to 3Pillar. Throughout his career, he has built startups with successful exits and led large transformative initiatives at Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining 3Pillar, Pankaj was the Managing Director and CTO at Accenture Products and Platforms with over a billion dollars in business, encompassing Product Engineering, Horizontal & Industry Solutions and Services. His deep expertise in Technology, engineering rigor and discipline will help expand 3Pillar's reach.

"Joining 3Pillar is a unique and exciting opportunity to create impactful products, services, and solutions," said Chawla. "Together with the team, my goal is to leverage 3Pillar's tremendous global talent and culture of innovation to drive continued growth and client success."

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities.

