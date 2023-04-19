Big Lots Releases 2022 ESG Report

'BIG Cares 2022' highlights commitments and progress made across priority environmental, social and governance initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, "BIG Cares 2022," concurrent with its proxy statement. This ESG report highlights progress made throughout 2021 and 2022, covering the company's work in its communities with charitable partners and associate volunteers; new initiatives and resources dedicated to associate development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and ongoing resource efficiencies and environmentally sustainable practices.

"As a company, Big Lots is committed to empowering our associates, customers and vendors to make a positive impact on those around them and strengthen the communities we serve," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "I'm proud of all of them for continuing to make progress on our ESG journey and grateful for their dedication. Although we believe we have made great strides together since our inaugural 2020 report, we know that we are still growing in many aspects and that this work is never complete. I look forward to the impact that we will continue to have in 2023 and beyond."

Over the past two years, key highlights of Big Lots' ESG work include:

Advancing boardroom diversity in recognition of its diverse customers. Sixty percent of Big Lots' board identifies as female and 20% identifies as racially or ethnically diverse. In addition, the board elected its first female chair in 2022, and three out of four board committees are chaired by women. Big Lots New York's 2021 Breakfast of Corporate Champions. in recognition of its diverse customers. Sixty percent of Big Lots' board identifies as female and 20% identifies as racially or ethnically diverse. In addition, the board elected its first female chair in 2022, and three out of four board committees are chaired by women. Big Lots was honored for its boardroom representation at the Women's Forum of2021 Breakfast of Corporate Champions.

Increasing philanthropic efforts that improve the lives of those facing challenges with hunger, housing, healthcare and education. Big Lots raised $18.4 million for these causes in 2021 and 2022. In addition to raising money, Big Lots provided 16 hours of paid volunteer time off annually to all associates at its corporate headquarters, as well as to leadership in field and distribution centers, to foster volunteerism and community engagement. In 2021 and 2022, associates at the company's corporate headquarters donated nearly 3,500 hours of recorded time to a variety of organizations of their choice.

Fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion by launching a DEI leadership office and a new formal DEI initiative that exceeded its goal with 74% of associates completing DEI training and the DEI engagement survey scoring 80%. Additionally, Big Lots increased representation of diverse identities by 13% year over year of director-level and above associates, and reached gender parity of 50/50 within store management populations and corporate headquarters hiring and promotions.

Incorporating sustainable practices throughout the organization through several environmental programs. As a result of the company's environmental efforts, 13.7 million feet of paper have been saved by eliminating 1.2 inches of paper on receipts, 84% of domestic carriers are now certified by SmartWay, and 98% of facilities are using LED lighting.

For more information on Big Lots' ESG efforts and to read the full report, visit www.biglots.com/esg.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,425 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

