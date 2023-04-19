Churchill Downs Racetrack Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration for the Historic 150th Run for the Roses®

New Guest Experiences, Ticket Offerings, and A Capsule Collection Unveiled for the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today unveiled new details that kick off an exciting yearlong celebration of the 150th Run for the Roses®, a remarkable milestone for the longest continually-run sporting event in the United States. The Kentucky Derby has run annually since 1875 through World Wars and pandemics. A wide range of celebrations and fan experiences will be announced throughout the months leading up to the momentous race in 2024, beginning today with the details of new guest experiences, ticket offerings, merchandise and the unveiling of the official logo of Kentucky Derby 150.

"150 years of tradition, hospitality and the best horse racing in the world takes center stage as the Kentucky Derby celebrates an extraordinary achievement," said Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "To honor the significance of the anniversary, the rich history of the Derby and its place in our culture, we are excited to unveil new and enhanced guest experiences for decades to come."

New Guest Experiences

Churchill Downs is releasing several new guest experiences for Kentucky Derby 150, creating added amenities that will enhance the experience for nearly every guest who enters the gates of the historic racetrack. Improvements will include new breathtaking views of the Twin Spires, more social areas and exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities. The centerpiece is the full, transformative redevelopment and bold new design of the nearly $200 million Paddock renovation that will more than double the size of the walking ring for the horses, create approximately 3,600 new seats and 3,250 new standing room tickets and deliver new premium club spaces, dining tables and rail boxes. Each new viewing area will offer exclusive vantage points and premium experiences, most notably the iconic Twin Spires, which will serve as more of a focal point and allow guests to be closer than ever before.

"As we plan to celebrate our 150th anniversary in the year ahead, we are thrilled to debut new world-class hospitality opportunities to enjoy Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby," said Sarah Contardo, Vice President of Sales and Strategy of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "This transformative project will elevate the experiences for all of our fans."

New Luxury Dining and Outdoor Experiences

Two new luxury dining clubs and an outdoor luxury dining experience will debut for the 150th Kentucky Derby, creating a unique experience with unparalleled views of both the new paddock area and the racetrack.

The Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Paddock Club Enclosure : A new and exclusive equine-focused experience in the heart of the action. Both areas include special paddock access through a private tunnel, a curated dining experience, a dedicated concierge team, a private betting parlor, and trackside race viewing. Both areas also feature tables with views of the paddock runway and saddling stalls. A new and exclusive equine-focused experience in the heart of the action. Both areas include special paddock access through a private tunnel, a curated dining experience, a dedicated concierge team, a private betting parlor, and trackside race viewing. Both areas also feature tables with views of the paddock runway and saddling stalls.

1895 Club and 1895 Enclosure : Located on the west side of the paddock runway, this new club focuses on a behind-the-scenes equine experience with a view of the paddock runway and saddling stalls. : Located on the west side of the paddock runway, this new club focuses on a behind-the-scenes equine experience with a view of the paddock runway and saddling stalls.

Spires Terrace and Suites: For the first time, Churchill Downs will have an outdoor luxury dining experience with a dedicated concierge team and a curated dining experience nestled under the iconic Twin Spires, which includes an unprecedented 360-degree view of both the racetrack and paddock. For the first time, Churchill Downs will have an outdoor luxury dining experience with a dedicated concierge team and a curated dining experience nestled under the iconic Twin Spires, which includes an unprecedented 360-degree view of both the racetrack and paddock.

Upgraded Outdoor Dining Experiences

New premium covered outdoor dining offerings will create the addition of more than 2,600 dining seats onsite and will celebrate the rich history and tradition of Churchill Downs with unprecedented views of the Paddock, Twin Spires and racetrack. Enhancements include the creation of three outdoor balcony experiences: the Silks Balcony and Loge, Plaza Balcony and Loge and the Triple Crown Balcony. Additional spaces include: The Paddock Overlook, the Champions Balcony & Loge, and an expanded Turf Club Balcony.

To purchase Kentucky Derby 150 tickets, please visit www.derby150.com.

"In addition to the guest enhancements, we are excited to introduce the Kentucky Derby to fans who've never before experienced the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports® with new programs and product offerings," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships for Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Working closely with our partners, we are developing a mix of merchandise, activities and on site and off-site experiences to mark this monumental occasion, and invite fans around the world to join in the celebration and be a part of history."

"Derby of a Lifetime" Experience

To celebrate the extraordinary occasion of 150 years of thrills, Churchill Downs is also announcing the chance for fans to win a "Derby of a Lifetime" Experience. The chance to win a trip to the "Derby of a Lifetime" will be hosted online through Jan. 31, 2024, and will offer Derby fans the opportunity to win the ultimate Derby experience: VIP Kentucky Derby 150 tickets, Taste of Derby Tickets, a Derby Weekend Hotel Stay, Full Airfare and Ground Transportation, an exclusive vineyard vines apparel line, designer headwear fit for the Derby, and exclusive visits to the Paddock, Stable Area and the Kentucky Derby Red Carpet Experience.

To sign up for The Derby of a Lifetime Experience, please visit derby150.com/derbyofalifetime. To learn additional details about the renovations to Churchill Downs or to download the new official logo of the 150th Kentucky Derby, please visit www.derby150.com.

150th Derby Collection

To honor the historical significance of the 150th anniversary and the role fashion has played over the decades, the Kentucky Derby will be launching a series of apparel and merchandise offerings to commemorate the 150th anniversary. These collections include:

150 Capsule Collection: Pieces from this collection include a cashmere line and exclusive, limited-edition Kentucky Derby 150 accessories that celebrate the rich history of this event.

1875 Collection: Vintage-inspired apparel based on historical artifacts from event logos, posters, pins, tickets, and programs.

Icon Collection: High-end merchandise inspired by the iconic Kentucky Derby horseshoe and rose.

Other Kentucky Derby 150 features will include a Derby documentary, a 150th-anniversary book, and expanded merchandise distribution with partners including Dicks Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. Additional elements of the 150 Collection will be released throughout the year leading up to the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6, 2023. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com .

