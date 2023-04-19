F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Maintains Strong Liquidity and Capital Position with Stable Deposit Balances and Record Revenue

Return on Average Assets of 1.4% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) of 20%

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 with net income available to common stockholders of $144.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Comparatively, first quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $51.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $137.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, first quarter of 2023 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.40, excluding $2.1 million (pre-tax) of merger-related significant items. By comparison, the first quarter of 2022 was $0.26 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $47.8 million (pre-tax) in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Howard) merger-related significant items and $4.2 million (pre-tax) in branch consolidation costs. The fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.44 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $21.9 million (pre-tax) of UB Bancorp (Union) merger-related significant items and $2.8 million (pre-tax) of branch consolidation costs.

"F.N.B. Corporation's first quarter earnings per diluted common share totaled $0.40 with strong momentum on several key performance metrics including return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 20%, return on average assets of 1.4%, and an efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 50.6%," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our strong financial performance was due to the consistent execution of our conservative business model and focus on customer primacy which led to stable deposit balances, solid capital with a CET1 ratio of 10% and ample liquidity to cover our uninsured and non-collateralized deposits by 170%."

"The recent bank failures placed a spotlight on the importance of maintaining a diversified and granular deposit base, conservative and prudent balance sheet management for the long term, and sound risk management policies and governance. These practices have always been integral to FNB's long-term strategy and are ingrained in our enterprise risk management program. Throughout the industry volatility, the strength of our balance sheet allowed us to increase customer acquisition and deepen existing relationships. FNB has earned our customers' trust and we promise to uphold that trust as we have positioned the Company to outperform in a wide array of potential economic and industry scenarios."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Total average deposits grew $1.2 billion , or 3.7%, led by increases in average time deposits of $1.2 billion , or 42.1%, average non-interest-bearing deposits of $154.6 million , or 1.4%, and average savings deposits of $148.5 million , or 3.8%, more than offsetting the decline in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $323.5 million , or 2.2%. Average deposit growth reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Union acquisition which closed in December 2022 .

On a linked-quarter basis, average deposits increased $274.2 million , or 0.8%, reflecting organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Union acquisition.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end deposits decreased $579.7 million , or 1.7%, primarily due to normal seasonal declines in public funds and other corporate deposit balances. From March 8, 2023 , to quarter end, total deposit balances decreased slightly by $226 million , or 0.7%, largely due to normal wholesale and retail customer activity. FNB ended the quarter with approximately 76% of deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or collateralized.

Period-end total loans and leases increased $3.8 billion , or 14.3%, which includes the Union-acquired loans. Commercial loans and leases increased $1.9 billion , or 11.0%, and consumer loans increased $1.9 billion , or 20.6%, on a year-over-year basis. FNB's strong organic loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans across our diverse geographic footprint.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total loans and leases increased $418.3 million , or 1.4%, with commercial loans and leases increasing $222.0 million and consumer loans increasing $196.4 million . Average loans and leases increased $1.0 billion , or 3.6%, linked-quarter, with growth of $795.4 million in commercial loans and leases and $254.3 million in consumer loans.

Net interest income increased $102.6 million , or 43.8%, to $336.7 million primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets, the impact from the higher interest rate environment, strong deposit growth and prudent management of deposit betas.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 95 basis points primarily due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment.

On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 3 basis points to 3.56%, as the earning asset yield (non-GAAP) increased 39 basis points while the cost of funds increased 38 basis points.

The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO decreased 2 basis points to 0.38%. Total delinquency decreased 6 basis points to 0.60%, compared to 0.66%, and continues to remain at a historically low level.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 50.6%, fueled by higher revenue, compared to 60.7% for the year-ago quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 10.0% (estimated), compared to 9.8% at December 31, 2022 , and 10.0% at March 31, 2022 . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $8.66 increased $0.39 , or 4.7%, compared to December 31, 2022 . Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.87 as of March 31, 2023 , primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, a $0.12 improvement compared to a reduction of $0.99 as of December 31, 2022 .

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 850,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average share price of $13.78 .

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 144.5

$ 137.5

$ 51.0 Net income per diluted common share 0.40

0.38

0.15 Book value per common share (period-end) 15.76

15.39

15.19 Pre-provision net revenue (millions) 196.1

204.4

85.0 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 146.1

$ 157.0

$ 92.0 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.40

0.44

0.26 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 198.2

219.7

117.8 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 364,930

357,791

348,926 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (2.1)

$ (12.5)

$ (28.6) After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (1.6)

(9.9)

(22.6) Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition —

(9.4)

(19.1) After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition —

(7.4)

(15.1) Pre-tax branch consolidation costs —

(2.8)

(4.2) After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs —

(2.2)

(3.3) Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.1)

$ (24.7)

$ (51.9) Total significant items after-tax $ (1.6)

$ (19.5)

$ (41.0) Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (2) 10.0 %

9.8 %

10.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) (non-GAAP) 7.50

7.24

7.18 Tangible book value per common share (period-end) (non-GAAP) $ 8.66

$ 8.27

$ 8.09











(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (2) Estimated for 1Q23.

First Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $336.7 million, an increase of $102.6 million, or 43.8%, compared to $234.1 million, as total average earning assets increased $2.1 billion, or 5.6%, including a $4.2 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity and acquired Union loans, as well as a $313.3 million increase in average investment securities. These increases were partially funded by excess cash, which decreased by $2.3 billion. In addition to the growth in average earning assets, net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposits given customers' preferences migrating toward time deposits.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 95 basis points to 3.56%, as the yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 185 basis points to 4.68%, primarily due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment. The total cost of funds increased 96 basis points to 1.18% with a 136 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 1.50%, as well as an increase of 144 basis points in long-term debt costs reflecting the August 2022 offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.15% fixed rate senior notes due in 2025. Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 450 basis points.

Average loans and leases totaled $30.4 billion, an increase of $4.2 billion, or 15.9%, including growth of $2.1 billion in commercial loans and leases and $2.1 billion in consumer loans. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included $1.1 billion, or 17.9%, in commercial and industrial loan growth and $960.9 million, or 9.1%, in commercial real estate growth driven by a combination of organic loan origination activity and the Union acquisition. Organic commercial growth since the year-ago quarter was led by the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and North Carolina markets. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.4 billion increase in residential mortgages reflecting adjustable-rate mortgages which we held in portfolio on the balance sheet and the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program, a $325.7 million increase in indirect auto loans and a $283.3 million increase in direct home equity installment loans driven by strong organic loan origination activity throughout 2022.

Average deposits totaled $34.2 billion with growth in average time deposits of $1.2 billion, or 42.1%, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $154.6 million, or 1.4%, and average savings deposits of $148.5 million, or 3.8%, more than offsetting the decline in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $323.5 million, or 2.2%. The increase in average deposits reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Union acquisition. The funding mix shifted slightly from year-ago quarter levels with non-interest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 35% as of March 31, 2022, reflecting customers' preferences migrating toward time deposits in a higher interest rate environment.

Non-interest income totaled $79.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Wealth management totaled a record $18.0 million, increasing $2.0 million, or 12.2%, with strong transaction activity across the footprint. Service charges increased $1.1 million, or 3.6%, driven by treasury management services and interchange fees, offsetting the expected decline in overdraft and non-sufficient fund service charges from the overdraft practice changes that FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Capital markets income totaled $6.8 million, a slight decrease of $0.3 million, or 4.7%, due to a decrease in swap fees that was partially offset by solid contributions from syndications, international banking, and debt capital markets income. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.8 million as secondary market revenue and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from 2022 levels given the sharp increase in mortgage rates and adjustable-rate mortgage originations which we held in portfolio on the balance sheet.

Non-interest expense totaled $219.9 million, decreasing $7.5 million, or 3.3%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense totaled $217.9 million, an increase of $23.2 million, or 11.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits increased $8.1 million, or 7.2%, due to annual merit increases, reduced salary deferrals given lower loan origination volumes and the addition of the acquired Howard and Union expense bases. Included in salaries and employee benefits in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 were $6.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively, related to normal seasonal long-term compensation expense. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.2 million, or 9.0%, primarily from the acquired Howard and Union expense bases, as well as technology-related investments. Outside services increased $2.4 million, or 13.9%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, as well as the acquired Howard and Union expense bases. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 50.6%, compared to 60.7%, reflecting the strong operating leverage gained from higher revenue.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 2 basis points to 0.38%. Total delinquency decreased 6 basis points to 0.60%, compared to 0.66% at March 31, 2022, and continues to remain at a historically low level.

The provision for credit losses was $14.1 million, compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 included $19.1 million of initial provision for non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) loans associated with the Howard acquisition. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to loan growth, CECL-related model impacts from forecasted macroeconomic conditions, and charge-off activity. The first quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $13.2 million, or 0.18% annualized of total average loans, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.03% annualized, in the first quarter of 2022. While slightly elevated from the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs remain at historically low levels and utilized $7.9 million of previously-established specific reserves. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $403.4 million, an increase of $32.8 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 7 basis points to 1.32%, reflecting the strong loan growth.

The effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 20.9% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher deduction levels from employee stock compensation vesting.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.0% (estimated) at both March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.66 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.57, or 7.0%, from $8.09 at March 31, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.87, compared to a reduction of $0.57 at the end of the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on AFS securities resulting from the higher interest rate environment.

First Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $336.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter total of $334.9 million, primarily due to growth in average earning assets and benefits from the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by two fewer days in the quarter. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 3 basis points to 3.56%, driven by higher yields on new loan originations, as well as the diligent management of deposit costs. The FOMC raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by a total of 50 basis points during the first quarter of 2023.

Total average earning assets increased $536.6 million, or 1.4%, to $38.6 billion. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 39 basis points to 4.68%, due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The total cost of funds increased 38 basis points to 1.18%, as the total cost of borrowings increased 52 basis points to 3.49% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 52 basis points to 1.50%, partially offset by the contribution of non-interest bearing deposits.

Average loans and leases totaled $30.4 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 3.6%, as average commercial loans and leases increased $795.4 million, or 4.3%, and average consumer loans increased $254.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Average commercial loans and leases included growth of $534.1 million, or 4.9%, in commercial real estate and $268.8 million, or 3.9%, in commercial and industrial loans. The organic quarterly growth in commercial loans and leases was led by the Pittsburgh, Charlotte and South Carolina markets. Consumer loan growth reflected average residential mortgages increasing $290.3 million, or 5.7%, driven by organic loan origination activity, reflecting growth in adjustable-rate mortgages and the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program, which was partially offset by average direct home equity installment loan balances decreasing $25.7 million, or 0.9%.

Average deposits totaled $34.2 billion, increasing $274.2 million, or 0.8%, with time deposits increasing $1.1 billion, or 33.6%, more than offsetting the decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $373.1 million, or 2.5%, non-interest-bearing deposits of $344.3 million, or 2.9%, and savings balances of $60.1 million, or 1.5%, reflecting the shift in customers' preferences to time deposit accounts. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 89.7% at March 31, 2023, compared to 87.0% at December 31, 2022, reflecting loan growth outpacing seasonally lower deposits in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $79.4 million, a $1.2 million, or 1.5%, decrease from the prior quarter. Capital markets income decreased $3.2 million, or 32.2%, due to lower syndications and swap fees compared to very strong levels in the fourth quarter of 2022. Service charges decreased $2.9 million, or 8.1%, reflecting normal seasonality and the expected decline in overdraft and non-sufficient fund service charges from the overdraft practice changes that FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Insurance commissions and fees increased $3.3 million, or 72.8%, reflecting strong overall production in the first quarter, as well as seasonal growth. Mortgage banking operations income increased $2.1 million, or 79.1%, reflecting a 5% increase in sold mortgage volume and improved gain on sale margins. Wealth management increased $2.4 million, or 15.4%, to a record $18.0 million with an increase of 18.6% in securities commissions and fees and 13.2% in trust services.

Non-interest expense totaled $219.9 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 4.2%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense increased $22.1 million, or 11.3%, compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $16.7 million, or 16.1%, primarily due to normal seasonal long-term compensation expense of $6.7 million, as well as seasonally higher employer-paid payroll taxes, reduced salary deferrals given lower loan origination volumes, and the addition of the acquired Union expense base. Bank shares and franchise tax increased $2.1 million, or 105.4%, due to the recognition of state tax credits in the prior quarter. FDIC insurance increased $1.8 million, or 33.8%, reflecting the previously announced FDIC assessment rate increase which was effective in the first quarter of 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $1.6 million, or 44.4%, related to the Union core deposit intangible. Other non-interest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 11.0%, primarily from charitable contributions that qualified for Pennsylvania bank shares tax credits in the fourth quarter of 2022. Marketing decreased $0.9 million, or 19.4%, due to the timing of digital advertising spend and campaigns. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 50.6%, compared to 45.8%, reflecting the seasonally higher operating expense levels.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 1 basis point to 0.38%. Total delinquency decreased 11 basis points to 0.60%, compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2022, remaining at historically low levels.

The provision for credit losses was $14.1 million, compared to $28.6 million, with the prior quarter reflecting $9.4 million of initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Union acquisition. The first quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $13.2 million, or 0.18% annualized of total average loans, compared to $11.9 million, or 0.16% annualized. The ACL was $403.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.32% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.33% at December 31, 2022.

The effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 20.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher deduction levels from employee stock compensation vesting.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.0% (estimated), increasing from 9.8% at December 31, 2022, benefiting from the strong retained earnings growth in the quarter. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.66 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.39 per share from December 31, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.87 reflecting unrealized losses on AFS securities caused by the higher interest rate environment, a $0.12 improvement compared to a reduction of $0.99 at the end of the prior quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes items such as merger expenses and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The merger expenses and branch consolidation costs principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity or closed branch without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2023 and 2022 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

FNB's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:

Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economy in general and regional and local economies within our market area; (iv) inflation concerns; (v) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and (vi) the sociopolitical environment in the U.S.

Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.

Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, loans, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and potential additional COVID-19 challenges can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.

Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics and post-pandemic return to normalcy, global events, including the Ukraine - Russia conflict, shortages of labor, supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyber-attacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.

Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain talent. These developments could include:

The COVID-19 pandemic and the federal, state, and local regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19 have resulted in increased volatility of the financial markets and national and local economic conditions, supply chain challenges, rising inflationary pressures, increased levels of unemployment and business failures, and the potential to have a material impact on, among other things, our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, or on our management, employees, customers and critical vendors and suppliers. In view of the many unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our forward-looking statements continue to be subject to various conditions that may be substantially different in the future than what we are currently experiencing or expecting, including, but not limited to, challenging headwinds for the U.S. economy and labor market and the possible change in commercial and consumer customer fundamentals, expectations and sentiments. As a result of the COVID-19 impact, including uncertainty regarding the potential impact of continuing variant mutations of the virus, U.S. government responsive measures to manage it or provide financial relief, the uncertainty regarding its duration and the success of vaccination efforts, it is possible the pandemic may have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance.

The risks identified here are not exclusive or the types of risks FNB may confront and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent 2023 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2023 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. More specifically, our forward-looking statements may be subject to the evolving risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its macro-economic impact and the resulting governmental, business and societal responses to it. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)











% Variance













1Q23

1Q23

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Interest Income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 393,993

$ 356,980

$ 221,323

10.4

78.0 Securities:

















Taxable 35,713

34,844

24,023

2.5

48.7 Tax-exempt 7,144

6,762

6,727

5.6

6.2 Other 6,653

9,296

1,507

(28.4)

341.5 Total Interest Income 443,503

407,882

253,580

8.7

74.9 Interest Expense

















Deposits 84,092

54,611

7,685

54.0

994.2 Short-term borrowings 9,744

6,838

5,802

42.5

67.9 Long-term borrowings 13,013

11,544

6,017

12.7

116.3 Total Interest Expense 106,849

72,993

19,504

46.4

447.8 Net Interest Income 336,654

334,889

234,076

0.5

43.8 Provision for credit losses 14,061

28,637

17,959

(50.9)

(21.7) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 322,593

306,252

216,117

5.3

49.3 Non-Interest Income

















Service charges 32,640

35,536

31,515

(8.1)

3.6 Trust services 10,611

9,371

10,349

13.2

2.5 Insurance commissions and fees 7,787

4,506

7,605

72.8

2.4 Securities commissions and fees 7,382

6,225

5,691

18.6

29.7 Capital markets income 6,793

10,016

7,127

(32.2)

(4.7) Mortgage banking operations 4,855

2,711

6,667

79.1

(27.2) Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 4,108

3,775

2,150

8.8

91.1 Bank owned life insurance 2,825

2,612

2,642

8.2

6.9 Other 2,388

5,861

4,576

(59.3)

(47.8) Total Non-Interest Income 79,389

80,613

78,322

(1.5)

1.4 Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 120,247

103,558

112,189

16.1

7.2 Net occupancy 17,370

18,635

18,189

(6.8)

(4.5) Equipment 22,072

20,327

18,005

8.6

22.6 Amortization of intangibles 5,119

3,545

3,227

44.4

58.6 Outside services 19,398

19,655

17,033

(1.3)

13.9 Marketing 3,701

4,594

3,256

(19.4)

13.7 FDIC insurance 7,119

5,322

4,574

33.8

55.6 Bank shares and franchise taxes 4,172

2,031

4,027

105.4

3.6 Merger-related 2,052

12,498

28,629

(83.6)

(92.8) Other 18,667

20,970

18,297

(11.0)

2.0 Total Non-Interest Expense 219,917

211,135

227,426

4.2

(3.3) Income Before Income Taxes 182,065

175,730

67,013

3.6

171.7 Income taxes 35,560

36,259

14,015

(1.9)

153.7 Net Income 146,505

139,471

52,998

5.0

176.4 Preferred stock dividends 2,010

2,011

2,010

—

— Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 144,495

$ 137,460

$ 50,988

5.1

183.4 Earnings per Common Share

















Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.15

2.6

166.7 Diluted 0.40

0.38

0.15

5.3

166.7 Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













1Q23

1Q23

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 445

$ 443

$ 436

0.5

2.1 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,278

1,231

3,421

3.8

(62.6) Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,723

1,674

3,857

2.9

(55.3) Securities available for sale 3,201

3,275

3,446

(2.3)

(7.1) Securities held to maturity 4,073

4,087

3,513

(0.3)

15.9 Loans held for sale 100

124

253

(19.4)

(60.5) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 30,673

30,255

26,839

1.4

14.3 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (403)

(402)

(371)

0.2

8.6 Net Loans and Leases 30,270

29,853

26,468

1.4

14.4 Premises and equipment, net 452

432

394

4.6

14.7 Goodwill 2,477

2,477

2,434

—

1.8 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 84

89

59

(5.6)

42.4 Bank owned life insurance 655

653

627

0.3

4.5 Other assets 1,111

1,061

971

4.7

14.4 Total Assets $ 44,146

$ 43,725

$ 42,022

1.0

5.1 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 11,297

$ 11,916

$ 11,729

(5.2)

(3.7) Interest-bearing demand 14,091

15,100

15,256

(6.7)

(7.6) Savings 4,053

4,142

3,970

(2.1)

2.1 Certificates and other time deposits 4,749

3,612

2,949

31.5

61.0 Total Deposits 34,190

34,770

33,904

(1.7)

0.8 Short-term borrowings 2,149

1,372

1,425

56.6

50.8 Long-term borrowings 1,298

1,093

713

18.8

82.0 Other liabilities 721

837

541

(13.9)

33.3 Total Liabilities 38,358

38,072

36,583

0.8

4.9 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107

107

107

—

— Common stock 4

4

4

—

— Additional paid-in capital 4,693

4,696

4,560

(0.1)

2.9 Retained earnings 1,471

1,370

1,118

7.4

31.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (315)

(357)

(202)

(11.8)

55.9 Treasury stock (172)

(167)

(148)

3.0

16.2 Total Stockholders' Equity 5,788

5,653

5,439

2.4

6.4 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 44,146

$ 43,725

$ 42,022

1.0

5.1

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 817,910

$ 6,653

3.30 %

$ 1,309,760

$ 9,268

2.81 %

$ 3,105,599

$ 1,507

0.20 % Federal funds sold

—

—

—

1,984

29

5.81

—

—

— Taxable investment securities (2)

6,214,311

35,476

2.28

6,255,161

34,597

2.21

5,930,948

23,785

1.60 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,055,189

9,159

3.47

1,017,886

8,729

3.43

1,025,284

8,732

3.41 Loans held for sale

116,164

1,594

5.51

131,916

1,916

5.80

259,362

2,392

3.70 Loans and leases (1) (3)

30,410,376

393,895

5.24

29,360,681

356,461

4.82

26,238,804

219,762

3.39 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

38,613,950

446,777

4.68

38,077,388

411,000

4.29

36,559,997

256,178

2.83 Cash and due from banks

442,712









437,525









410,716







Allowance for credit losses

(405,705)









(392,354)









(360,392)







Premises and equipment

442,441









429,411









378,090







Other assets

4,328,511









4,199,369









4,132,660







Total Assets

$ 43,421,909









$ 42,751,339









$ 41,121,071







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,596,006

52,278

1.45

$ 14,969,143

40,684

1.08

$ 14,919,488

3,416

0.09 Savings

4,023,568

7,853

0.79

4,083,662

5,406

0.53

3,875,020

143

0.01 Certificates and other time

4,182,700

23,961

2.32

3,130,927

8,521

1.08

2,944,377

4,126

0.57 Total interest-bearing deposits

22,802,274

84,092

1.50

22,183,732

54,611

0.98

21,738,885

7,685

0.14 Short-term borrowings

1,561,343

9,744

2.53

1,389,753

6,838

1.95

1,509,971

5,802

1.56 Long-term borrowings

1,082,040

13,013

4.88

1,066,962

11,544

4.29

709,817

6,017

3.44 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

25,445,657

106,849

1.70

24,640,447

72,993

1.18

23,958,673

19,504

0.33 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

11,410,506









11,754,813









11,255,917







Total Deposits and Borrowings

36,856,163





1.18

36,395,260





0.80

35,214,590





0.22 Other liabilities

834,106









847,462









457,587







Total Liabilities

37,690,269









37,242,722









35,672,177







Stockholders' Equity

5,731,640









5,508,617









5,448,894







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 43,421,909









$ 42,751,339









$ 41,121,071







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 13,168,293









$ 13,436,941









$ 12,601,324







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





339,928









338,007









236,674



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(3,274)









(3,118)









(2,598)



Net Interest Income





$ 336,654









$ 334,889









$ 234,076



Net Interest Spread









2.98 %









3.11 %









2.50 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.56 %









3.53 %









2.61 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)



































1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 Performance Ratios









Return on average equity 10.37 %

10.04 %

3.94 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 19.27

18.78

7.50 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.68

19.19

7.49 Return on average assets 1.37

1.29

0.52 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.49

1.40

0.58 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.56

3.53

2.61 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 4.68

4.29

2.83 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.50

0.98

0.14 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.70

1.18

0.33 Cost of funds 1.18

0.80

0.22 Efficiency ratio (1) 50.60

45.82

60.66 Effective tax rate 19.53

20.63

20.91 Capital Ratios









Equity / assets (period end) 13.11

12.93

12.94 Common equity / assets (period end) 12.87

12.68

12.69 Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.0

9.8

10.0 Leverage ratio 8.70

8.64

8.28 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.76

7.50

7.45 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.50

7.24

7.18 Common Stock Data









Average diluted common shares outstanding 364,930,288

357,790,766

348,926,046 Period end common shares outstanding 360,359,857

360,470,110

350,911,030 Book value per common share $ 15.76

$ 15.39

$ 15.19 Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.66

8.27

8.09 Dividend payout ratio (common) 30.30 %

30.98 %

83.74 %

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) March 31, 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)































% Variance













1Q23

1Q23

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Balances at period end

















Loans and Leases:

















Commercial real estate $ 11,528

$ 11,526

$ 10,746

—

7.3 Commercial and industrial 7,246

7,131

6,220

1.6

16.5 Commercial leases 562

519

471

8.3

19.3 Other 176

114

144

54.4

22.2 Commercial loans and leases 19,512

19,290

17,581

1.2

11.0 Direct installment 2,752

2,784

2,568

(1.1)

7.2 Residential mortgages 5,589

5,297

4,188

5.5

33.5 Indirect installment 1,525

1,553

1,216

(1.8)

25.4 Consumer LOC 1,295

1,331

1,286

(2.7)

0.7 Consumer loans 11,161

10,965

9,258

1.8

20.6 Total loans and leases $ 30,673

$ 30,255

$ 26,839

1.4

14.3 Note: Loans held for sale were $100, $124 and $253 at 1Q23, 4Q22, and 1Q22, respectively.



























% Variance Average balances











1Q23

1Q23 Loans and Leases: 1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Commercial real estate $ 11,519

$ 10,985

$ 10,558

4.9

9.1 Commercial and industrial 7,189

6,920

6,098

3.9

17.9 Commercial leases 534

504

482

5.9

10.7 Other 131

168

113

(22.1)

15.7 Commercial loans and leases 19,373

18,577

17,252

4.3

12.3 Direct installment 2,763

2,789

2,480

(0.9)

11.4 Residential mortgages 5,423

5,132

4,016

5.7

35.0 Indirect installment 1,540

1,544

1,214

(0.2)

26.8 Consumer LOC 1,312

1,318

1,276

(0.5)

2.8 Consumer loans 11,038

10,783

8,987

2.4

22.8 Total loans and leases $ 30,410

$ 29,361

$ 26,239

3.6

15.9

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











1Q23

1Q23 Asset Quality Data 1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 113

$ 113

$ 102

—

10.8 Other real estate owned (OREO) 6

6

8

—

(25.0) Non-performing assets $ 119

$ 119

$ 110

—

8.2 Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.37 %

0.37 %

0.38 %







Non-performing assets + 90 days past due / total loans and leases + OREO 0.41

0.44

0.44







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 63

$ 91

$ 68

(30.8)

(7.4) Loans 90+ days past due 7

12

9

(41.7)

(22.2) Non-accrual loans 113

113

102

—

10.8 Past due and non-accrual loans $ 183

$ 216

$ 179

(15.3)

2.2 Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.60 %

0.71 %

0.66 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











1Q23

1Q23 Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward 1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

















Balance at beginning of period $ 401.7

$ 385.3

$ 344.3

4.2

16.7 Provision for credit losses 14.9

26.5

18.2

(43.8)

(18.3) Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (13.2)

(11.9)

(1.9)

10.9

599.0 Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and leases at acquisition —

1.8

10.0







Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 403.4

$ 401.7

$ 370.6

0.4

8.8 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments

















Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 21.4

$ 19.4

$ 19.2

10.5

11.6 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments (0.9)

2.0

(0.3)

(145.7)

172.1 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 20.5

$ 21.4

$ 18.8

(4.3)

8.7 Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 423.9

$ 423.1

$ 389.5

0.2

8.8 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.32 %

1.33 %

1.38 %







Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 356.1

354.3

365.0







Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.18

0.16

0.03









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)





































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and

facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other

financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for,

our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release

and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance













1Q23

1Q23

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22 Operating net income available to common stockholders:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common stockholders $ 144,495

$ 137,460

$ 50,988







Merger-related expense 2,052

12,498

28,629







Tax benefit of merger-related expense (431)

(2,624)

(6,012)







Provision expense related to acquisitions —

9,388

19,127







Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions —

(1,971)

(4,017)







Branch consolidation costs —

2,838

4,178







Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

(596)

(877)







Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 146,116

$ 156,993

$ 92,016

(6.9)

58.8



















Operating earnings per diluted common share:

















Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.40

$ 0.38

$ 0.15







Merger-related expense 0.01

0.03

0.08







Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

(0.01)

(0.02)







Provision expense related to acquisitions —

0.03

0.05







Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions —

(0.01)

(0.01)







Branch consolidation costs —

0.01

0.01







Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

—

—







Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.40

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

(9.1)

53.8

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited)























1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 Return on average tangible equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income (annualized) $ 594,159

$ 553,337

$ 214,935 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 16,402

11,110

10,339 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 610,561

$ 564,447

$ 225,274











Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,731,640

$ 5,508,617

$ 5,448,894 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,563,569)

(2,502,697)

(2,444,395) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,168,071

$ 3,005,920

$ 3,004,499











Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 19.27 %

18.78 %

7.50 % Return on average tangible common equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 586,007

$ 545,358

$ 206,787 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 16,402

11,110

10,339 Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 602,409

$ 556,468

$ 217,126











Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,731,640

$ 5,508,617

$ 5,448,894 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,563,569)

(2,502,697)

(2,444,395) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,061,189

$ 2,899,038

$ 2,897,617











Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.68 %

19.19 %

7.49 % Operating return on average tangible common equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 592,582

$ 622,853

$ 373,176 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 16,402

11,110

10,339 Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 608,984

$ 633,963

$ 383,515











Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,731,640

$ 5,508,617

$ 5,448,894 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,563,569)

(2,502,697)

(2,444,395) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,061,189

$ 2,899,038

$ 2,897,617











Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.89 %

21.87 %

13.24 % Return on average tangible assets:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income (annualized) $ 594,159

$ 553,337

$ 214,935 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 16,402

11,110

10,339 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 610,561

$ 564,447

$ 225,274











Average total assets $ 43,421,909

$ 42,751,339

$ 41,121,071 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,563,569)

(2,502,697)

(2,444,395) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 40,858,340

$ 40,248,642

$ 38,676,676











Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.49 %

1.40 %

0.58 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,787,383

$ 5,653,364

$ 5,438,595 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,561,216)

(2,566,029)

(2,492,359) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,119,285

$ 2,980,453

$ 2,839,354











Common shares outstanding 360,359,857

360,470,110

350,911,030











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.66

$ 8.27

$ 8.09 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,787,383

$ 5,653,364

$ 5,438,595 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,561,216)

(2,566,029)

(2,492,359) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,226,167

$ 3,087,335

$ 2,946,236











Total assets $ 44,145,664

$ 43,724,973

$ 42,021,887 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,561,216)

(2,566,029)

(2,492,359) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 41,584,448

$ 41,158,944

$ 39,529,528











Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.76 %

7.50 %

7.45 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,787,383

$ 5,653,364

$ 5,438,595 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,561,216)

(2,566,029)

(2,492,359) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,119,285

$ 2,980,453

$ 2,839,354











Total assets $ 44,145,664

$ 43,724,973

$ 42,021,887 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,561,216)

(2,566,029)

(2,492,359) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 41,584,448

$ 41,158,944

$ 39,529,528











Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.50 %

7.24 %

7.18 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























1Q23

4Q22

1Q22 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS









Pre-provision net revenue:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net interest income $ 336,654

$ 334,889

$ 234,076 Non-interest income 79,389

80,613

78,322 Less: Non-interest expense (219,917)

(211,135)

(227,426) Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) $ 196,126

$ 204,367

$ 84,972 Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) (annualized) $ 795,398

$ 810,804

$ 344,608 Adjustments:









Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense) 2,052

12,498

28,629 Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) —

2,838

4,178 Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 198,178

$ 219,703

$ 117,779 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 803,721

$ 871,647

$ 477,659











Efficiency ratio (FTE):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total non-interest expense $ 219,917

$ 211,135

$ 227,426 Less: Amortization of intangibles (5,119)

(3,545)

(3,227) Less: OREO expense (557)

(459)

(315) Less: Merger-related expense (2,052)

(12,498)

(28,629) Less: Branch consolidation costs —

(2,838)

(4,178) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 212,189

$ 191,795

$ 191,077











Net interest income $ 336,654

$ 334,889

$ 234,076 Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,274

3,118

2,598 Non-interest income 79,389

80,613

78,322 Less: Net securities gains 17

—

— Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 419,334

$ 418,620

$ 314,996











Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 50.60 %

45.82 %

60.66 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











