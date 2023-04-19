Introducing EZ-Lock X ORG New Packaging from AE Global x Ocean Recovery Group, Certified Plastic Negative

Sustainable EZ-Lock tray funds the removal of twice the amount of plastic from the environment, certifying it Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global (AEG), a leading resource for CPG Packaging, announced the launch of EZ-Lock X ORG, an innovative packaging solution developed in partnership with Ocean Recovery Group (ORG), and certified "plastic negative" by rePurpose Global. EZ-Lock X ORG was created to meet growing industry demand for scalable, customizable, and domestically assembled cannabis packaging with a measurable environmental impact.

AEG has heavily invested in ORG, AEG's recycling facility in the Dominican Republic, to establish a robust, closed-loop infrastructure to combat plastic pollution at scale. Ocean-bound plastic (OBP) is gathered at the ORG's collection and processing site in the Dominican Republic, where the facility sorts, washes and produces flake. The flake is used in the injection molding process to form AE Global's EZ Lock x ORG child-resistant cannabis packaging.

"At AE Global, we have proven that we are the industry leader in sustainable packaging. Our closed-loop OBP recovery program captures and converts at-risk materials before it can harm the environment. It helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals through eco-friendly packaging options and plastic recovery," said AEG's Managing Partner, Mike Forenza.

With every purchase of an EZ-Lock x ORG tray, nearly 35 grams of plastic are recovered, which roughly equates to twice the amount of plastic used to generate each tray, certifying it Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global. AEG maintains a robust reporting system allowing customers to track, report and communicate their impact through their sales and marketing channels. AEG has funded the recovery of 80,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic through this initiative, while ORG has recovered 2,148 tons.

"We understand the pressure cannabis companies are under to produce profits under challenging economic conditions, making it even more difficult to be responsible stewards of the environment. By leveraging an in-house recycling platform, we are producing EZ-Lock X ORG in a package that is affordable and functional without sacrificing shelf appeal," added Mike Forenza.

Ocean Recovery Group is working to solve the planet's ocean-bound plastic crisis in the Western Hemisphere. ORG's extensive knowledge across the recycling and packaging industries, paired with our commitment towards greater good, enables ORG to effectively and efficiently divert ocean-bound plastics to help CPG retailers achieve their sustainability goals. ORG is headquartered in the Dominican Republic, where it employs facility engineers and hundreds of OBP collectors.

About AE Global: AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing industries including Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, which collects, cleans, and recycles ocean-bound plastics which are used to create everyday packaging products.

rePurpose Global is the world's leading plastic action platform dedicated to bringing together brands, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Its ecosystem of innovations is designed to help organizations create tangible impact and span the entire material value chain, such as verified plastic removals & credits, infrastructure investments, footprint accounting, plastic reduction & supply chain activations, and its flagship product certifications.

Since launching, rePurpose has onboarded 250+ purposeful global brands to measure, reduce, and balance their plastic footprints. As a result, the platform has successfully enabled the recovery of over 13.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment so far across 7 countries, and is positively impacting the lives of thousands marginalized waste workers across the world.

