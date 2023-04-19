Mitsubishi Motors to Launch World's First Real-time Cinematic Vehicle Configurator

● Industry-first use of the latest cloud streaming video game technology allows customers to configure their ideal 2023 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid and see it in motion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced an extension to its existing partnership with ZeroLight, this time to launch a world-first real-time cinematic configurator experience. Empowering customers to configure their ideal 2023 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid on the move as it travels through an epic, photorealistic mountain pass, MMNA is using the ZeroLight visualization platform to show potential customers what their new Mitsubishi Outlander could look like as they change colors, trim levels and factory accessories.

"Our goal is to elevate the customer experience with every interaction a consumer has with the brand. Enhancing that experience through digital innovation is both a competitive advantage and a customer benefit," said Kim Ito, MMNA V.P., Marketing. "Through our ongoing partnership with ZeroLight, we can now offer a smarter, more compelling and connected way for consumers to shop and purchase Mitsubishi vehicles. It dovetails nicely with our existing ClickShop digital showroom experience and is the latest evidence of our drive to lead the industry through advanced technology."

During phase one of MMNA's ZeroLight partnership as part of the launch of the then-new 2022 Outlander SUV, the Zerolight platform powered interactive real-time 3D experience that allowed customers to explore their new Outlander in five stunning virtual environments. Demand for reservations exceeded expectations, with 75% of the full campaign goal taken within the first 24 hours of debut. By the end of the reservation period, the team had achieved 236% of the reservation goal.

For phase two, the experience now offers a real-time cinematic configurator experience - a world's first. This will enable customers to configure a 2023 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid on the move as it travels through an epic, photorealistic mountain pass, changing exterior colors and trim levels, and adding or removing accessories. Once a customer has arrived at their preferred specification, they can access a personalized interactive microsite that features automatically generated images and videos of their chosen vehicle, ready to be shared on social media.

The experience is engineered with an advanced data layer that will empower MMNA and their partner agencies to personalise every customer journey. This capability gives MMNA countless creative opportunities to surprise and delight customers with all subsequent touchpoints, while providing a seamless experience that places each customer at the center of their own buying journey.

One of the key technology breakthroughs that enabled this world's first is that the digital experience is streamed in real time from the cloud, rather than reliant upon the processing power of the customer's device itself to create and display the content. Because the ZeroLight technology is web-based, it is universally accessible and is expected to perform consistently on any device, wherever the user may be. In some cases, this can effectively multiply the device's processing power by up to 10x.

As part of the recent announcement of its global Midterm Plan, "Challenge 2025", MMNA's parent company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, noted that MMNA will be a global leader when it comes to growing the company's local leadership position in the use of innovative digital tools for sales and marketing, and the recent integration of MMNA's Customer Experience (CX) team into the marketing department further sets the company up for future success.

To experience Mitsubishi Motors' world-first Cinematic Vehicle Configurator for yourself, please visit: www.2023OutlanderPlugIn.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

ABOUT ZEROLIGHT

ZeroLight is a cloud-based, plug-and-play visualization platform that empowers brands to build stunning digital customer experiences that captivate and convert. Operating primarily in the automotive sector since 2014, ZeroLight's products have been adopted by some of the world's most innovative auto brands. By adopting the ZeroLight platform, these manufacturers have been able to deliver connected, interactive, and personalized digital customer experiences.

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, ZeroLight's origins lie in the video gaming industry. This extensive experience makes ZeroLight masters at holding attention and maximizing engagement with millions of end-users online - both vital elements for today's successful omnichannel buying journeys.

